Covid-19 community case: Husband, hairdresser turn negative tests – Hipkins

Negative test results for two of the closest contacts of a woman who tested positive for Covid-19 after leaving managed isolation is a good sign, says Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.
The 56-year-old woman traveled through parts of Northland and visited 30 businesses within nine days while unknowingly had the coronavirus.
Told Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins Morning Report that the results for the man and the woman hairdresser have since turned negative.
“So this is good news to start the day.
“Her husband would undoubtedly be her closest contact – that negative feedback is a good sign and so we will know more as the day progresses as to what the overall risk of this issue is.”
He said the woman had six close contacts in total so they are all isolating as the test results come and other random contacts who have been in the same place at the same time are considered as “casual plus” contacts, to whom are required to isolate after taking tests.
Hipkins said it could take up to 48 hours before there is enough information to make any calls on changing alarm levels.
He hopes the genome sequencing will be completed today to determine the source of the case.
He praised the woman for using the Covid Tracer app and restricting her movements and close contacts since leaving the managed isolation.
He saved the time it took to release the names of all the businesses involved. It was published at 7.30pm after the ministry contacted everyone. In the past it had caused alarm when the media had contacted several businesses before they knew they had been visited by a Covid affair, Hipkins said.
It stays in isolation longer
He said before Christmas the government looked to see if longer periods of quarantine and self-quarantine at home could be justified.
“The advice at the time was that it would not be justified – now obviously we are keeping it under consideration.”
If the source of the virus indicated that it had a long incubation period, if it were brought back in from the outside, they might need to look at the changes in the MIQ again.
If it was the result of cross-contamination inside the isolation facility, the authorities would look into fixing this.
More than 100,000 people had gone through the system so far, Hipkins said.
“None of them have since taken Covid-19 in the community with them.”
He said a longer quarantine period would be an option only if the source of the case was proven to be from outside.
“There has been no noticeable increase … we are not seeing a huge increase in the number of cases coming.”
There was a legal obligation on the government to allow New Zealand to return home.
The policy was to try and keep people loads together in managed isolation because in-flight transmission has been a problem.
“If you were to isolate people who came from the US, UK or South Africa and then separate them from others, you could increase the risk.
“The safest thing to do is to carry every plane cargo together because we know that one of the sources of infection is air travel itself.”
