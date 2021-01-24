Italy to take legal action on delays in COVID vaccines to receive doses





MILAN (Reuters) – Italy will take legal action and increase pressure in Brussels against Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca for delays in the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines aimed at securing agreed supplies, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday. . PHOTO PHOTO: A syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a coronavirus vaccination center (COVID-19) in Naples, Italy, January 8, 2021. REUTERS / Ciro De Luca The goal was for the companies to meet the volumes of vaccines they had promised and not seek redress, Di Maio told state television RAI. This is a European contract that Pfizer and AstraZeneca are not respecting and so we will take legal action … We are working to ensure that our vaccine plan program does not change, he said. Pfizer said last week it was temporarily slowing supplies to Europe to make output changes that would boost output. On Friday, AstraZeneca said initial shipments to the region would fall due to a manufacturing problem. Asked why he thought pharmaceutical companies were forced to announce discounts, Di Maio said he believed they had simply bitten more than they could chew. “We are activating all channels so that the EU Commission can do everything it can to get these gentlemen to honor their contracts,” he said. No one was immediately available to comment on Pfizer in Italy. AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to an email or voice message. Also Sunday, European Council President Charles Michel said the EU would use legal means to ensure that pharmaceutical companies comply with supply contracts for COVID-19 vaccines. “We plan to make pharmaceutical companies abide by the contracts they have signed … using the legal means at our disposal,” Michel told Radio Europe 1. Sky Italia TV quoted Pfizer on Sunday as saying the cuts, for the number of vials delivered and not the number of doses, were due to work to increase capacity at a Belgian plant. Supplies would return to normal as early as next week, Sky quoted Pfizer as saying. On Saturday Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said delays in the supply of vaccines were unacceptable and constituted a serious breach of contractual obligations, adding that Italy would use all available legal remedies. Speaking on Italian TV on Sunday, Italys Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri said the supply cut announced by Pfizer and AstraZeneca would return vaccination to those over 80 in Italy by about four weeks and the rest of the population by about 6 -8 weeks. This kind of delay affects all of Europe and a good part of the world, but I am confident that the delay can be compensated for further down the road, he said. Italy was the first western country to be hit by the virus last March and has recorded 85,461 deaths so far, the second highest number in Europe after Britain and the sixth highest in the world. Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Edmund Blair and Philippa Fletcher

