Guardian jailed for six months after being caught on CCTV abusing dementia patient
A caregiver who was caught on CCTV mistreating an elderly man with dementia has been jailed for six months.
Jenny Dady, 29, was caught on camera abusing 69-year-old Liz Youngs, including forcing her to eat, pulling her hair and pulling her by the nose. She was also verbally abusive and constantly used her cell phone while having to care for her patient.
Norfolk Constabulary said Youngs daughter Corrina Cunningham, who was living with her in Barford, Norfolk, noticed minor injuries to her mother in the summer of 2019, including bruises and blisters.
Her concerns prompted them to record footage on a CCTV camera that was already in her mothers room.
When they saw the disturbing footage in November, it became clear that Dady was mistreating her patient who was suffering from severe dementia and had limited mobility and police were contacted.
Dady, from Furze Road, Norwich, pleaded guilty to ill-treatment or neglect of a person without a disability in December and was jailed for six months at Norwich Crown Court last week. She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 122.
Detective Constable Gemma Weeks, from the Norfolk Portfolio Adult Abuse Investigation Unit who led the investigation, said Dady was in a position of trust and was left to care for an extremely vulnerable woman who had no way of to protect themselves or to raise the alarm to relatives.
She abused this belief, treating Liz with little care; treating it roughly by pushing and pulling.
On one occasion after a shower, Liz was left for nearly 30 minutes in her wet hair stroller and just a towel covering her lap.
Many incidents have been recorded on CCTV which makes viewing very uncomfortable. No one would want their loved ones to be treated this way, especially those who are vulnerable and have limited capacity, so it is important that we seek justice in these cases for the victims and their families.
Youngs’s daughter added: “Sadly, my mother died during the investigation, which makes it much harder to agree, knowing she was treated poorly in the last year of her life.
I became desperate when I realized this was happening. I felt guilty because I was not able to protect him when he needed to and that this had happened under our roof.
We trusted Jenny and thought she really cared about her mother, but she betrayed that trust in the worst possible way.
I found it really hard to look at the pictures, it made me feel physically ill. I could not bear the thought of Jenny being in a position to care for other loved ones and abuse them in the way she did my mom.
I’m glad we acted on our concerns and got the camera and I would encourage anyone in a similar position to do the same.
