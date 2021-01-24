The UK faces an 80 million bill for the collapse of Eurostar





The possible collapse of Eurostar risks costing taxpayers $ 80 million under a complex legal deal that leaves Britain exposed to operators’ financial condition. The costs of running a 67-mile railway between London St Pancras and the Canal Tunnel can be transferred from Eurostar to a local operator whose costs are funded by the Government, Daily Telegraph has learned The current legal agreement allows a shortfall of up to 10 million to be transferred to the Southeast operator every six months from now until 2025. This means that the Treasury could be okay for 80 million costs if a rescue agreement cannot be agreed. Transport officials on both sides of the English Channel are locked in talks to rescue the rail operator, which has suffered a 95 pc dip in passenger numbers since the pandemic hit in March. Sunday Telegraph revealed earlier this month that Eurostar was on track for financial collapse if it did not survive. Eurostar boss Jacques Damas warned last week that a catastrophe is possible. The French state, the majority owner of Eurostar along with Belgium and two pension funds, has already attracted 200 million (178 million) in funding. Politicians in Paris now want the UK, which sold its shares in Eurostar in 2015, to play its part. And the little-known legal framework between the line owner, HS1, and its operators could weaken the British bargaining power, leaving ministers little choice but to intervene.







