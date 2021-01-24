The man from Alberta is charged with non-isolation after a traffic stop in Corner Brook

Local Journalism Initiative

Newfoundland natives make waves that pair politicians with their double cartoons

An attempt to shake up some domestic despair made Adam DuBourdieu mix pop culture and provincial politics namely, taking politicians involved in these elections and comparing them to their visual counterparts in “The Simpsons.” Originally from Kippens in the western coastal provinces, DuBourdieu, 30, moved to Edmonton, Alta., Shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic began. As with many Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, he experienced longing in the months following the move. An avid follower of local politics when living in the province, DuBourdieu set out to combat the complaints of his travelers while having fun with the upcoming provincial elections. Combining his love of “The Simpsons” and politics, he matches the politicians running in the election with the Simpsons character he saw as their cartoon counterparts. I always liked watching ‘The Simpsons’, DuBourdieu. I saw it with my dad. Some match games were tough, while others were easy, such as NDPs Jim Dinn, a former schoolteacher, and his match with Principal Skinner. “You can’t take yourself too seriously. Being a teacher is the same as the course,” Dinn said of that character match. Dinn has seen the rather large social media theme contained in the photos. He said that as a teacher, he learned a long time ago that you have to have a sense of humor and it is a lesson he has taken with him in politics. Seeing the thread, he entertained well. He said it could have been worse. It could turn into a meme as a recent photo of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders. “Let’s laugh with him,” Dinn said. “It’s a good thing. It’s a little good fun.” The result was a 47-piece Twitter thread filled with photos of politicians and their characters side by side. It is a mix of MHAs, retirees and party leaders of all retired political lines. “The Simpsons” and politics have little history. During its 32 seasons, the show has mixed humor and politics. The show apparently sparked the start of Donald J. Trump’s United States presidency and the Lisa Simpson presidency that followed. Coincidentally, Torngat Mountains MHA Lela Evans is paired with presidential Lisa. However, the relationship between “The Simpsons” and the political arena does not stop at a random presidential prediction. The show has often tackled the topics of the day, such as same-sex marriage and gun control, and has often been accused of having a liberal bias. Springfields Mayor Quimby is a character who appears regularly and DuBourdieu saw it as a perfect match for the former Brazilian president of Conception Bay East-Bell Island. Homer Simpson accompanied by Topsail-Paradise MHA Paul Dinn once fought former US President George HW Bush after the two became neighbors. Former U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Gerald Ford have also made cameo appearances on the show. DuBourdieu set Ford as the right match for Mount Pearl North MHA Jim Lester. Politics has always been on ‘The Simpsons’ and Newfoundland politics has some characters, DuBourdieu said. Harbor Grace-Port de Women MHA Pam Parsons knew immediately who voiced former Bart Simpsons guardian Laura Powers. This is where Darlene from Roseanne expressed the character. Sarah Gilbert, she said. Like other kids in the ’80s and early’ 90s, Parsons grew up in the early years of “The Simpsons.” She saw the show moving from animated shorts to “The Tracy Ullman Show” to a pop culture phenomenon at Fox. Growing up as a kid, I certainly saw ‘The Simpsons’. I loved Bart Simpson. I think we all did, Parsons said. I even had the little toys McDonalds was pulling out. Parsons is one of 10 women featured on Twitter. Of the 10, nine are MHA on duty and their animated phones. One remnant is Newfoundland and Labrador Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote She was joined by Springfield Elementary School teacher Mrs. Hoover. I like that (Dubourdieu) was non-partisan, said Parsons, who praised the comic break he offered. I got a good laugh from her. The response to substantial yarn has been favorable online. It was something that surprised DuBourdieu at first. Since it went online, there have been dozens of interactions between politicians and the public. People are amazed at how perfect some comparisons are, such as independent MHA Eddie Joyce matching oil tycoon Rich Texan. It’s something people know, DuBourdieu said why he chose to use “The Simpsons” as a benchmark. Liberal candidate George Murphy wrote on Twitter that he thought of himself as the barfly lover Barney Gumble instead of Police Chief Wiggum, the character he is associated with. Other candidates, such as Progressive Conservative candidate Kristina Ennis and NDP Jenn Deon, have expressed interest in connecting with their Simpsons pair. Lake Melville NDP candidate Amy Hogan even went ahead and did her own thing. It was Jerry Mackleberry, the mother of prominent twins Sherri and Terri. I think Im probably twins, mom Sherri and Terris, Jerry. It’s purple hair and glasses, Hogan wrote on Twitter. DuBourdieu vowed to make a third of the yarn if there is enough interest. In the days since it was posted, a link to this topic opened the Progressive Conservative email chain. We got a good kick out of it, said MHA Conservative Barry Petten. “You can not help but laugh. The Conception Bay South representative readily admitted that he was not much of a Simpsons observer and had little history of Superintendent Chalmers or why he was associated with it. However, Petten said he appreciated the work and the humor that brought about the election.His good humor, he said.Looking at the process and outcome of his humorous entry into the Newfoundland and Labrador political scene, DuBourdieu has no regrets about tearing everything together. while others sought a little more thought, he said, and he learned little along the way, namely, how male-dominated this provincial legislature is.As the province goes to the polls on February 13, DuBourdieu will watch from his home in “In the meantime, he’m glad he contributed in some way. I’m glad I did and I hope people get a good rumble out of it,” said DuBourdieu. er of the Local Journalism Initiative, The Central Voice