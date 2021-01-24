The Recorder – Peace, justice groups differ against nuclear weapons





Published: 24.01.2021 3:51:59 PM

GREENFIELD Brave with freezing temperatures Saturday morning, members of local peace and justice groups met in common to join others around the world for a solution to nuclear disarmament. We all know if there is a nuclear war, we would be very devastated, said Emily Greene, a member of the Growing Racial Justice. On Friday, the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons became international law, reported the Associated Press, reaching the first legally binding international agreement to stop the development of nuclear weapons and to demand their total elimination. Still, the United States along with Russia, Britain, China, France, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel were among the countries that did not sign the treaty. Establishing a nuclear weapons ban is a start, Greene said. You still have nuclear power plants, but at least the nuclear weapons situation will help the safety and security of life on this planet. According to an announcement from the Traprock Center for Peace and Justice, events, actions and celebrations were expected to take place around the world to welcome the entry into force of the treaty. NuclearBan.US ​​and the Resistance Center for Peace and Justice staged a protest Friday in Northampton, specifically targeting L3Harris, a Northrop Grumman subcontractor in developing a replacement for the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system; that work was not done in Northampton. Protesters from both groups also demonstrated earlier in the day at General Dynamics’s Pittsfield location, an aerospace and defense corporation. At a news conference in Northampton on Friday, Traprocks director Pat Hynes said President Joe Biden should open a dialogue with Russia and immediately renew nuclear deals, halt the new nuclear weapons update program and follow the lead of other countries in signing the new UN Treaty A limited nuclear war could trigger a global famine that is likely to end billions of lives, Hynes said. A full-scale nuclear war would end human life and most of the rest of the Earth. A nuclear war, whether by accident, misjudgment, or intent to destroy the enemy, would destroy the rest of us. On Saturday, Greene said she is very hopeful with the new administration in the country, especially with what I see them doing for the United States and their domestic problems. However, Greene said, she has concerns about Bidens’ approach to foreign affairs, as well as the approach of newly appointed Secretary of State Antony Blinken. I am one of the people who thinks we should not interfere in Venezuela or Cuba, or Iran, Greene said. Mary Byrne can be reached at [email protected] or 413-930-4429. Twitter: @MaryEByrne







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos