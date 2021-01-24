Israel targets flights, religious ridicule as the virus rages

Jerusalem Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel would close its international airport for almost all flights as Israeli police clashed with ultra-Orthodox protesters in several major cities and the government raced to control a raging blast. of the coronavirus.

The introduction of highly contagious variants of the virus, coupled with poor enforcement of safety rules in ultra-Orthodox communities, has contributed to one of the highest infection rates in the world. He has also threatened to destroy the Israelis a very successful campaign to vaccinate its population against the virus.

In just one month, Israel has vaccinated over a quarter of its 9.2 million people. At the same time, the virus continues to compete across the country, with authorities confirming an average of over 8,000 new cases a day.

Late Sunday, the Israeli Cabinet approved a strict closure of almost all incoming and outgoing air traffic. The government said it would make exceptions for a small number of humanitarian cases – such as funerals and medical patients – and cargo flights.

We are closing the skies hermetically, with the exception of really rare exceptions, to prevent the entry of virus mutations and also to ensure that we move forward quickly with our vaccination campaign, Netanyahu said.

The order will start early Tuesday and will remain in effect until January 31st. Netanyahu’s office said the order still required parliamentary legislation to be finalized.

Throughout the pandemic, Israel has restricted entry for most foreigners to its main international airport. But it has made exceptions for certain categories of people, including religious students and Israelis returning from abroad, while allowing Israeli tourists to fly to a handful of green areas believed to have low coronavirus rates.

This limited air travel appears to have allowed highly contagious variants of the coronavirus from the UK and other countries to enter Israel. The Department of Health said Sunday it had discovered the first case of a new variant of the coronavirus discovered in the U.S., brought by a man who arrived from Los Angeles.

Experts say the lack of compliance with security regulations in Israel’s ultra-Orthodox sector has also been a major factor in the spread of the virus.

Israeli police have been largely reluctant to confront the ultra-Orthodox community. On Sunday, police clashed with large crowds of ultra-Orthodox protesters in several cities, with an officer firing into the air in a city to keep a large crowd away.

Throughout the pandemic, many large ultra-Orthodox sects have violated security rules by continuing to open schools, pray in synagogues, and hold mass weddings and funerals, despite wider closure orders. This has contributed to a disproportionate rate of infection: The ultra-Orthodox community accounts for over one-third of Israeli coronavirus cases, despite making up just over 10% of the population.

Israel has recorded over 595,000 cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic and over 4,361 deaths. New cases continue to rise, even though the country has launched one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the world and is in the middle of the third blockade across the country.

The worst riots on Sunday took place in the ultra-Orthodox town of Bnei Brak, where large crowds of young people clashed with police and threatened journalists. At one point, a police officer pulled out his pistol and fired into the air to draw a crowd.

In Jerusalem, police opened tear gas and stinking water to disperse hundreds of ultra-Orthodox residents outside a reopened school. The demonstrators called the police Nazis.

In the coastal city of Ashdod, police clashed with dozens of protesters outside an ultra-Orthodox school.

Five police officers were injured in the altercation and at least four people were arrested, police said.

I expect all citizens of Israel to abide by the safety guidelines. That includes all sectors, including the ultra-Orthodox, Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu, who is relying on ultra-Orthodox support in the upcoming national elections, said the majority of the community has complied with security guidelines. He attributed the recent problems to a small minority acting in an unacceptable manner.

Sunday’s clashes were the latest incident of heightened tensions over enforcing blockade rules in Israel’s ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods. On Friday, ultra-Orthodox Israelis attacked a police vehicle in the town of Bnei Brak, outside Tel Aviv.