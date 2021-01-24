COVID-19 Update for January 24: 260 new cases, including four in the Estevans area; 168 other recoveries





There are 260 new cases of COVID-19 to report to Saskatchewan on January 24, bringing the province to a total of 22,177 cases. Three Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One reported death was in the 60-69 age group from the Far North area. Two deaths were reported in the Regina area, one in the 60-69 age group and the other in the 80+ age group. Seventeen new cases are in the South-East region. Four of those new cases are in Southeast Zone 4, which includes Estevan. There are also four new cases in Zone 3, which is west of Zone 4 and includes Weyburn; four new cases are in Zone 2, which is north of Zone 4; and five are in Zone 1, which is in the northwestern corner of the region. Thirty-eight cases of COVID-19 in Zone 4 are considered active. There are 234 active cases in the South East region. New cases in Saskatchewan are located in Far North West (26), Far North Central (1), North North East (3), North West (52), North Central (14), North East (9), Saskatoon ( 72), Central West Area (6), East East (11), Regina (42), South-West (1) and South-Center (4). Two new cases have information pending stay. Another 168 people are considered recovered, bringing Saskatchewan’s total to 18,673 recoveries. Two of the recoveries are from the South East. A total of 3,251 cases are considered active. One hundred and ninety-six (196) people are in the hospital. One hundred sixty-four (164) people are receiving hospital care: Far North West (4), North West (13), North Central (23), North East (1), Saskatoon (68), Central West (3), Central East (8), Regina (36), South-West (1), South-Center (1) and South-East (6). The number of people in hospital in this region has increased by two since 23 January. Thirty-two (32) persons are in intensive care: North West (2), North Central (4), Saskatoon (15), Central East (1), Regina (9) and South Central (1). There were 2,684 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Jan. 23, including 226 from the Southeast. To date, 490,939 COVID-19 tests have been developed in Saskatchewan. The seven-day average of new daily cases is 272 (22.5 new cases per 100,000 population). There were 642 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered Jan. 23 in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 33,039. As of January 23, 101 percent of doses taken have been administered. The Ministry of Health says the overload is due to the efficiency in extracting additional doses from the vaccine vials received. Doses were administered in the following areas: Saskatoon (148), North West (261) and South-East (233).

