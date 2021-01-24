International
It may take 48 hours to confirm any change in the alarm level
Encouraging signs as we wait to see how far or wide our latest Covid-19 issue has spread in the community.
The 56-year-old woman was released by MIQ on January 13 – after testing twice negative.
She then traveled to 30 different locations around South Northland before returning a positive test late Saturday.
Her husband and hairdresser have both tested negatively, with officials still awaiting the results of two other close contacts.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told Mike Hosking that the woman followed all the rules and did everything right.
“One of the reasons we are able to be able to contact the track quickly and try it fast is because it held a very scrupulous record.”
Asked if she got it at her isolation management institution, the Pullman Hotel, Hipkins said it was “most likely” she did.
“We can not really make a conclusion about where she got it yet. It is possible that it is an ultra long incubation period, although it is unlikely, she is more likely to get it in the MIQ structure, but at this point I would not rule out any scenario inside or outside, “Hipkins said
Hosking told Hipkins that the government was too lenient, but he rejected it.
“No, I do not think so, when you look at it in general, what we have treated. We have had more than 100,000 people who returned through those isolation facilities, we have received about 600 cases, those 600 cases have all been isolated. “There is very little evidence that there was transmission between people inside the facility,” Hipkins said.
Hipkins said they would not be able to confirm if there would be any blockages in Northland for up to 48 hours.
“Everyone wants answers, everyone comes to their conclusions and starts hypothesizing what might have happened, but we have to wait another 24 to 48 hours to draw some conclusions.”
Hipkins would not comment on any changes in alarm levels but said the results of close contact tests would decide what would happen next.
“Test results from close contacts and those coming forward because they were in the same place at the same time, test results from that group will inform a lot about what happens next.”
Hipkins said they could not stop Kiwis living overseas from coming home.
“I think it’s too early to draw conclusions and I think we need to take a breath and find out what happened here … but the woman here has followed all the rules and done everything right.”
Hosking said it was just luck and what happened if the other person would not do it.
“Well that’s one of the reasons we’re asking people to do it, it’s important, it’s important and one of the reasons why we have the freedom … that we have at the moment,” Hipkins replied.
Asked what the woman was doing overseas, Hipkins did not say, but he ruled out that she had not been on vacation.
