Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund to double assets in next five years to $ 1.07 trln – Crown Prince





LONDONR / RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund plans to double its fortune to 4 trillion riyals ($ 1.07 trillion) by 2025, Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Sunday, a move he would make. it one of the largest wealth funds in the world. The fund will invest 3 trillion riyals in new sectors over the next 10 years, said the prince, who is the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia and chairs the fund board. A new five-year plan would make the fund the main catalyst for the economic transformation and diversification of Saudi Arabia, the prince added in a speech on state TV. The Prince has long pushed the Public Investment Fund (PIF) as a central plan in his plan to find ways to boost growth while removing the economy from its dependence on oil. Raw exports still account for more than half of kingdoms’ revenues. Sunday’s announcements highlighted the fact that developments in Saudi Arabia will be led by the PIF. But external financing will remain critical given the size of its target, said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. The influx of foreign investment into the kingdom was influenced by the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, then the fall in oil prices and the negative impact of COVID-19. The prince said the fund, which has already increased its assets under management to 1.5 trillion riyals by 2020 from 150 billion riyals in 2015, was on track to meet its goal of having more than 7.5 trillion riyals assets under management until 2030. The five-year strategy would see the fund create 1.8 million direct and indirect jobs by 2025, up from 331,000 by the end of the third quarter of 2020, he said. To boost the domestic economy, the fund planned to inject at least 150 billion riyals annually into the local economy by 2025, Prince Mohammed added. PIF and its companies aimed to contribute 1.2 trillion riyals to gross non-oil domestic production (GDP) by the end of 2025, he added. The role of the Funds as a separate channel to support the economy in times of volatile oil prices is of paramount importance. This will help build savings, secure financing and attract investment, said Mazen al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital. The fund has become a more active investor since 2015, taking a $ 3.5 billion stake in Uber Technologies and contributing $ 45 billion to Softbanks inaugurating a $ 100 billion technology fund. Edited by Andrew Heavens

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos