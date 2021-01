Five Israeli police officers injured in clashes with ultra-Orthodox demonstrators over coronavirus restrictions

Five Israeli police officers were injured Sunday in clashes with ultra-Orthodox demonstrators protesting against coronavirus restrictions in cities across the country. Police reported five officer injuries and at least four arrests as large crowds of ultra-Orthodox protesters clashed with officers in several Israeli cities.Reported by the Associated Press. Israeli law enforcement has been largely reluctant to crack down on people in the ultra-Orthodox community for non-compliance with COVID-19 requirements, including reopening schools, praying in synagogues and holding large weddings and funerals. But on Sunday, officers faced crowds of demonstrators speaking out against the restrictions. In Bnei Brak, youths challenged police and threatened journalists, leading an officer to fire a pistol into the air to stop the crowd, according to the AP. Two days earlier, ultra-Orthodox demonstrators had attacked a police vehicle in the city. Law enforcement used tear gas and stinking water to destroy hundreds of ultra-Orthodox protesters who were outside a reopened school and calling police Nazis. Dozens of demonstrators also clashed with police in Ashdod outside an ultra-Orthodox school. The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin (Bibi) NetanyahuMORE SHUM condemned disobedience to coronavirus restrictions, saying a small minority of people were behaving in an unacceptable manner. I expect all Israeli citizens to abide by security guidelines, he said, according to the AP. This includes all sectors, including the ultra-Orthodox. Israel has one of the highest infection rates of any country in the world, with an average of more than 8,000 cases confirmed per day. Health experts have attributed the recent spread of the virus to incompatibility among the ultra-Orthodox community. Israel has recorded nearly 600,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 4,400 victims, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the ultra-Orthodox community, which accounts for more than a third of Israel’s cases and is just over 10 percent of the population. The rise in cases could jeopardize the success of Israelis vaccination efforts as the country has vaccinated more than a quarter of its 9.2 million population, according to the AP. The protests also come as Netanyahu announced that the nation will close its international airport to almost all flights starting Tuesday through January 31st. Exceptions will be made for a small amount of humanitarian cases and cargo flights.







