Navalny Attacked by Putin’s allies after Russian protests

MOSCOW For years, the Kremlin tried to ignore opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny, immediately to avoid mentioning his own name.

But by Sunday, Russian officials had drastically changed course.

President Vladimir V. Putin’s spokesman appeared on a state-of-the-art show on state television and denied Mr Navalny’s assertion that Mr Putin had a secret palace in the Black Sea. In another marque program, the host devoted 40 minutes to Mr. Navalny, who was described as involved in political pedophilia. And the evening news showed tweets from Western officials in support of Mr Navalny as proof that he was working against Russian interests.

The meticulously written, full-handed attack on Mr Navalny on Sunday underscored how opposition leaders returned dramatically to Russia a week ago and his arrest has changed the landscape of Russian politics.

Mr Putin remains in firm control of the levers of power. But the Russians unhappy with their long-time weak, diversified and atomized group suddenly have a clear leader around whom to rally, and the government seems unsure of how to fight it again.