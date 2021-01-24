International
Navalny Attacked by Putin’s allies after Russian protests
MOSCOW For years, the Kremlin tried to ignore opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny, immediately to avoid mentioning his own name.
But by Sunday, Russian officials had drastically changed course.
President Vladimir V. Putin’s spokesman appeared on a state-of-the-art show on state television and denied Mr Navalny’s assertion that Mr Putin had a secret palace in the Black Sea. In another marque program, the host devoted 40 minutes to Mr. Navalny, who was described as involved in political pedophilia. And the evening news showed tweets from Western officials in support of Mr Navalny as proof that he was working against Russian interests.
The meticulously written, full-handed attack on Mr Navalny on Sunday underscored how opposition leaders returned dramatically to Russia a week ago and his arrest has changed the landscape of Russian politics.
Mr Putin remains in firm control of the levers of power. But the Russians unhappy with their long-time weak, diversified and atomized group suddenly have a clear leader around whom to rally, and the government seems unsure of how to fight it again.
On Saturday, tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets in support of Mr. Navalny in more than 100 Russian cities are protesting on an unprecedented scale in the country over the years. The quiet cities of Siberia saw crowds in the thousands, while in Moscow, a poll showed that more than a third of the participants had not protested before.
People are tired of this authoritarian regime, of chaos, of corruption, said Victor F. Rau, a liberal activist in one of those Siberian cities, Barnaul. Navalny was the spark.
With more protests planned for next weekend, and a court hearing that could send Mr Navalny to jail for the years scheduled for Feb. 2, a new crackdown on the opposition and a harsh prison sentence for its leader could fail, sending even more people to the streets.
Either way, analysts say, the stalemate between the Kremlin and its critics looks set to intensify, injecting new instability into a country in which Mr Putin now has a clear main opponent in the political arena.
Mr Navalny had been a dwarf for years, but his poisoning last summer in what Western officials say was an assassination attempt by the state, followed by his courageous return to Russia, significantly raised his stature. . The Kremlin denies any involvement in the poisoning.
To me, this is essentially a revolution, he said Tatiana Stanovaya, a non – resident researcher at the Carnegie Moscow Center, referring to Mr Navalnys’ new breadth of support. We would see a long period of confrontation between the opposition and the authorities and it is very difficult to say how it will end.
Saturday’s protests brought together often-quarreling elements of Russia’s opposition: pro-Western urban liberals, leftists, libertarians and nationalists.
In Vologda, about 300 miles north of Moscow, one of many remote towns that saw surprisingly large crowds, nearly 1,000 protesters gathered for Mr. Navalny swept the Communists and coronavirus deniers, according to a reporter there. Some people spray-painted Putin is a thief and a disgrace on the walls of the regional administration.
The journalist, Sergey Gorodishenin, explained the large turnout of people gathered for the injustices in the judicial system, the local parks under construction and the difficulties of the pandemic.
I think the next protest will see more people, not less, said Mr. Gorodishenin. Weve never seen anything like this in Vologda.
Mr Putin has outgrown protest movements in the past.
In 2012, more than 100,000 people demonstrated in Moscow. In 2017, Mr. Navalny spawned another wave of unrest across the country. In 2019, before the Moscow City Council elections, a summer of protests took place in the capital. And last summer, thousands of people gathered every week in the Far East town of Khabarovsk in support of a popular governor who had been arrested after clashing with the Kremlin; more than six months later, the governor remains behind bars.
Analysts are watching closely how prominent figures of Russian culture and business react to the protests. Last week, for example, social networks were hum that Russian pop star Alla Pugacheva had removed after her pro-Putin ex-husband on Instagram and had followed Mr. Navalny.
Mrs. Stanovaya said the scale of Saturday’s protests had given Mr Navalny some sort of political legitimacy that could make more people in the Russian elite support him, at least privately. A more violent response to the upcoming protests Saturday, police blocked protesters, but refrained from intensive methods as tear gas could have other unintended consequences.
People expect an increase in regime violence, Ivan Kurilla, a historian at the European University of St. Petersburg. The optimistic scenario is that such things provoke some kind of rift in the elite.
Signaling that they would follow a tough line, Russian authorities announced a series of criminal cases against the protesters, including the crime of blocking roads.
Playing in favor of Mr. Navalnys is that his sharp, populist, anti-corruption message has hit a chord with a broad cut of society. His investigation, published last week in Mr Putin’s alleged secret palace full of details like an $ 850 toilet brush, has been viewed more than 80 million times on YouTube and the Kremlin seemed forced to take note.
Putin is not obsessed with toilet brushes, state television director Dmitry Kisisov sung on Sunday evening in a kind of opposition. He is a person of a completely different degree.
On Saturday, a team led by Alexandra Arkhipova, a Moscow social anthropologist, surveyed a random sample of 359 protesters in the capital and found that 42 percent of them had not taken part in a demonstration before this year. When the team observed the Moscow 2019 protests, that figure was 17 percent, she said.
Mr Navalny, she said, makes Russians think twice about problems such as corruption that they might otherwise simply take for granted.
Navalny says things that virtually every resident of Russia knows to be true in the depths of his soul, Ms. Arkhipova said. He says we should not accept this because this is not the natural order of things.
One of the first Saturday protests in Moscow was Maria Zhuravlyova, a 29-year-old manager at a technology company. She had gone out with her friend Grigory Orlov, 25, to oppose censorship and rights violations under Mr Putin.
A lot of things have been piled up for people, she said. I think we have a long way to go.
Ivan Nechepurenko contributed to the reporting from Moscow. Oleg Matsnev and Sophia Kishkovsky contributed to the research.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]