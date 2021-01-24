Survivors attend Holocaust Memorial





A virtual memorial service was held at the Dublin Residence House this evening to mark National Holocaust Remembrance Day. The event cultivated the memory of six million Jews and millions of other victims who were persecuted and killed because of their ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, political affiliation, or religious beliefs. It was broadcast online by the Dublin Residence House due to Covid-19 restrictions. For the first time, members of the public were invited to register and watch the event. Attention was paid this year to rising levels of misinformation and anti-Semitism on a global scale. The Chairman of the Holocaust Education Trust in Ireland, Professor Thomas O’Dowd, said: “Today, we are experiencing a rise in ‘misinformation’, a rise in anti-Semitism and a prevalence of Holocaust denial and distortion. “With few Holocaust survivors left to carry the burden of memory, history lessons are dangerously obscured. It becomes even more important to educate the generations that live now,” he said. “Holocaust awareness strengthens our determination to oppose anti-Semitism in all its manifestations and to pledge to challenge any example of intolerance we witness.” Tommy Reichental, one of only two Holocaust survivors in Ireland, said: ‘When we are all gone, the deniers will take the stage for themselves, so it is important to leave a legacy that the Holocaust happened. I am a witness, I have been there and no denier can ever say that such a thing did not happen. Mr Reichental will also address the European Parliament for an hour tomorrow via Zoom – the only surviving guest to do so ahead of Wednesday’s Holocaust Remembrance Day. He said the most important message is Holocaust awareness, so that such an event never happens again. “In the last few years I have been lecturing in schools, universities and events. The whole idea is for people to remember,” Mr Reichental said. During this evening’s event, which was also attended by children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors who are no longer with us, there was a Scroll of Names, readings and candlelight vigils in memory of all Holocaust victims.







