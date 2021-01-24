Exclusive: Biden to impose travel ban in South Africa to fight new COVID-19 variant – CDC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-US nationals entering the country who have recently been to South Africa starting Saturday in a bid to contain the spread of a new variant. of COVID-19, a senior U.S. public health official told Reuters.

Photograph Photograph: A traveler walks past a Christmas tree as he passes Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, Arlington, Virginia, USA, December 22, 2020. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque / File Photo

Biden on Monday is also reinstating an entry ban for almost all non-US travelers who have been to Brazil, the UK, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders.

We are adding South Africa to the limited list because of the disturbing variant that has already spread beyond South Africa, said Dr. Anne Schuchat, CDC Deputy Chief Executive Officer, in an interview Sunday.

She added that the agency was putting in place this package of measures to protect Americans and also to reduce the risk of spreading these variants and worsening the current pandemic.

Then-President Donald Trump ruled on January 18 that those restrictions in Brazil and Europe would be effectively lifted on Tuesday, but Bidens’ announcement would overturn that decision.

Biden, who took office on Wednesday, is taking an aggressive approach to fighting the spread of the virus after Trump refused mandates required by U.S. health agencies.

Some health officials are concerned that current vaccines may not be effective against the South African variant, which also increases the chance of re-infection.

The South African variant, also known as the 501Y.V2 variant, is 50% more contagious and has been detected in at least 20 countries. CDC officials told Reuters they would be open to adding additional seats to the list if necessary.

The South African variant has not yet been found in the United States, but at least 20 U.S. states have discovered a variant of the United Kingdom known as B.1.1.7. Current vaccines appear effective against MB mutations.

The South African Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CDC GUIDE

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rochelle Walensky will sign a special order Monday requiring masks on all planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and action vehicles for all passengers two or more, officials said. The new requirements are set to take effect in the coming days, they said, and the masks can be removed for short periods while eating or drinking.

On Tuesday, the new CDC rules take effect requiring all international air travelers 2 and older to submit a negative coronavirus test taken within three calendar days of travel or a COVID-19 recovery test to enter United States.

The CDC will not consider, as it said on January 12, granting temporary airline reductions to exclude some passengers from countries with limited testing capacity. Numerous U.S. airlines last week had demanded a waiver from the CDC, airline officials said.

But CDC officials said they would consider humanitarian exemptions on a case-by-case basis for some travelers if necessary.

CDC officials noted 120 countries currently have mandatory COVID-19 testing requirements for international travel.

The CDC Order states that travelers must self-quarantine for seven days upon returning to the United States and consider taking a new COVID-19 test within three to five days of returning to the United States.

With the pandemic worsening and the emergence of these more contagious variants it is not the time to lift restrictions on international travel, Schuchat said.

CDC officials have been discussing for weeks the possibility of adding to these pre-flight US domestic testing requirements or seeking evidence after returning from international travel, but have made no decision.

U.S. restrictions banning most visitors from Europe have been in place since mid-March when Trump signed announcements imposing them, while the Brazilian entry ban was imposed in May. The restriction, along with those of South Africa, means that most non-US citizens who have been to one of those countries within the past 14 days are not eligible to travel to the United States.

U.S. permanent residents and family members and some other non-U.S. citizens are allowed to return to the United States by order.

Under Trump, the CDC’s push to mandate masks in transit was blocked, and the agency instead issued only strong recommendations for the use of masks, and officials initially blocked the COVID-19 test mandate for UK travelers before withdrew on 24 December.

Trump opposed Congressional efforts to seek masks in transit. Airlines have required passengers to wear masks and some local governments mandate the use of masks.