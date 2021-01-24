The prepared traveler avoids tragedy while escaping to Lake County – CBS Denver

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Lake County Search and Rescue appreciates a hiker’s willingness to score well when he found himself in trouble. The climber called the search and rescue team late Friday night after he got very tired and was reminded to continue.

He was on the Colorado Trail below the northeastern ridge of Massive Mountain. Crews say the climber felt comfortable pulling him out overnight until he could be rescued.

“The subject was adequately prepared for the winter conditions, so that when they landed, they were able to set up their tent, roll in their sleeping bag, and get the rest of their body needed.” , said Lake County Search and Rescue on social media. “This saved the rescuers from having to settle in the middle of the night, which is significantly more dangerous than day missions.”

At 6 a.m. the next day, 10 crew members left to find the climber starting at the Hatcher Trailhead Fish. A team of snowmobiles initially found the man around 9:30 a.m. and later connected with ground teams.

By 11 a.m., everyone was down the mountain.

While SAR officials say the climber made the right call by calling them before his situation was life threatening, he still underestimated the risk.

