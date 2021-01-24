80K vaccinated in Bengal in six days





The West Bengal Health Department on Sunday said 84,505 health workers had been vaccinated in the state in the last six days of inoculation, which began Jan. 16. Sources said in the next phase the government was prepared to vaccinate about 11 front line workers, including police personnel and civilian officials. The list will also include people working in the district magistrates’ offices. Sources in the health department said that while the goal was to vaccinate 1,18,372 people in the first round, only 71 percent could be given their first strokes. Those who have had adverse reactions to vaccines also called Cases of Impossible Post-Immunization (AEFI) are responding well to treatment and are stable, according to officials. Of the more than 30,000 workers on the vaccinated front line on Friday, 11 AEFI cases were reported. In most such cases, people are reporting dizziness, headaches and nausea. The government has increased the number of vaccination centers to 351. In addition to Covishield, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, the state has also received a 1.6-dose dose of Covaxin, made by Bharat Biotech and developed in collaboration with the Indian Council. of Medical Research. Spike Daily Covid-19 drops me 5% The daily peak in West Bengal Covid-19 cases on Sunday fell to 389 from 410 the previous day a drop of 5.12 percent. The new cases brought the total case load to 5,68,103 while the virus-related number reached 10,115 with eight more deaths in the last 24 hours. The state continued to perform better in terms of recoveries. Up to 454 patients with Covid were released, bringing the total to 5,51,665. This reduced active assets to 6,323 while the recovery rate increased to 97.11 percent. Among the new positive cases, 93 were from Kolkata and 130 from North 24 Parganas. Among the eight deaths, three were reported from North 24 Parganas and two from Kolkata. The state tested 78,33,289 Covid samples, including 25,207 in the last 24 hours.

