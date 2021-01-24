Navalny’s long battle with Putin enters a new phase

The story line has a cinematic and mouth-watering arc: the charismatic protest leader poisoned by the secret police manages to miraculously survive. As he recovers abroad, he investigates the details of his attempted suicide, luring one of the expected wait killers to plead guilty. And then, resurrected from the dead, he returns home, where he is immediately arrested at the passport control.

Fantastic, bleak and as hard as it is to imagine, the turn of events is completely real and has set in motion the biggest demonstrations and the worst crisis in Russian politics in years. On Saturday, Moscow and a number of other cities in Russia saw large-scale protests in support of Alexey Navalny, the opposition leader who was poisoned with nerve agent Novichok last August and who, after being convulsed by the Berlin attack, , was immediately taken into custody at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport on 17 January. Even for those who do not see Navalny as a hero, it was hard not to feel that there was something heroic in his return to Russian soil. He has shown that the alternative to Putin is courage, integrity and love, wrote my colleague Masha Gessen last week.

Navalny faces a number of criminal investigations into past and possible future cases, all motivated by his status as Russia’s most prominent and popular opposition leader. Bloomberg, citing sources close to the Russian leadership, reported that officials were considering Navalny’s sentence of three-and-a-half years in prison, to be followed by another sentence that could add up to ten. In response to his arrest and the forthcoming court proceedings, Navalny and his supporters called for a day of protests across the country.

Moreover, while being held in prison last week, Navalny launched another of his anti-corruption investigations, which have become a well-known and echoing genre on Russian-language YouTube. (Navalny fears not only for his political activism but also for his role as Russia’s most influential journalist, whose videos regularly reach tens of millions of people, eclipsing state television viewing.) Pallati Putin, reappears the surfaces of a fairy tale that has been reaped over the years but has never before been drawn to someone with Navalny’s charisma and popularity. The video shows a luxury mansion on the Black Sea coast, the construction of which was funded by oligarchs close to Putin and which is now nominally owned by other figures in Putin’s orbit. As of Sunday, the video had been viewed more than eighty-three million times. In Navalnys presentation, the data are less important than the three-dimensional visualizations of prominent interior palaces, filled with a hookah bar and casino with slot machines.

By publicly identifying members of the FSB team involved in the assassination attempt against him, choosing to return to Russia even after the Kremlin signaled that he would be arrested on the spot, and releasing Putin’s Palace as he was, Navalny has managed to force the Kremlin to play his game occasionally. Navalny is creating a model of guerrilla political warfare for the digital age: the Russian state retains all official power and can use virtually unlimited resources to stop the opposition leader, but he catches them with the same footing. He has shown regimes a complete lack of imagination and inability to plan ahead, as Gessen puts it. (Such is the power, no doubt, of enduring fearlessness in the face of a seemingly all-powerful state apparatus.) Ever since Navalnys returned, events in Russia have felt like they were hindering some sort of dramatic solution.

As tempting as that idea may be, it is safer to bet that Russian politics is simply entering the beginning of a new protracted phase. Navalny will not be able to seismically disrupt the Putins system yet, but he can give up the passive support he has been drinking and enabled it for so long. As for Putin and his ruling lite, they may have hoped to suppress Navalny once and for all, but, having failed to do so, they will not be able to easily or quickly remove themselves from the Navalny individual. , nor the resentment and irritation he galvanizes.

On Saturday afternoon, when I arrived at the site of Pushkin Squarethe, I crashed into the center of Moscow, where protesters had gathered almost all the cheers I heard were not so much in Navalny’s personal defense, but rather directed at perceived impunity and Putin system. Protests had gathered in more than a hundred cities across the country. In St. Petersburg, a significant crowd blocked Nevsky Prospekt, the main city street. Several thousand gathered in Novosibirsk, the largest city in Siberia. Even in Yakutsk, a remote regional capital, where temperatures reached minus fifty-eight degrees Fahrenheit during the day, a number of people took to the central square. Navalny is still far from a world-renowned politician: polls by the Independent Levada Center in September showed that twenty percent of those polled approved of his activities and fifty percent did not. But he is the only independent figure who can mobilize significant crowds in dozens of Russian cities at once.

In Moscow, I saw a lot of new faces, but I did not feel as old as in 2017, when a previous wave of street protests led by Navalny galvanized many high school and university students. I have also encountered a number of acquaintances and friends of friends, many of them in their sixties. In the days before the protest, much was done by the Russian TikTok generation Countless viral videos were posted on social media, posted by Russian teenagers and teenagers who described how to avoid arrest by claiming to be an American tourist (tell the police I left passport at my hotel and will call my lawyer) as well as offering more advice to quidians (Lock your phone with a password and Wear comfortable shoes so you can get away) In Pushkin Square, the group under twenty felt far from dominated , but his presence was still apparent. I heard a group of elderly teenagers talking close. You do not remember Dont Call it Dimon? one asked, referring to a Navalny viral investigation from 2017, which describes alleged corruption schemes linked to Dmitry Medvedev, then Prime Minister of Russia. I think you were very young at the time.

The crowd felt huge and was later estimated by Reuters at forty thousand people. It was of a size that meant neither side could claim, or be forced to accept, complete victory or defeat. It represented neither an empty sigh nor an outburst of widespread anger; rather, it was enough to ensure that it would not be the last such gathering. Perhaps most important was the appearance of a number of young people in the world of opposition activism: a team led by an anthropologist named Alexandra Arkhipova conducted polls in Pushkin Square and decided that about forty percent of those surveyed were participating in a protest for the first time. It seemed that many who might not support Navalny as an individual were nevertheless embittered by the treatment of the states towards him, the cynicism and impudence of striving for his life, and the states that persecuted him because of his temper to survive. A seventeen-year-old protester told a reporter for Medusa, an independent online news site, that she was upset about everything.

As I made my way into a long circle around the square, things were tense and restless, but essentially peaceful. Occasionally a riot police phalanx, wearing armor with a face masked by black helmet visors, threw itself into the crowd, dragging someone for arrest. (By the end of the day, more than 3,000 people would be arrested across Russia.) What made me interesting, and a new phenomenon in the nearly ten years I spent covering the protests in Moscow, were the periodic sparks of physics resistance among protesters. I saw a crowd of people pushing a riot police phalanx from their position in the square; in another country, as I later learned, a handful of people used what could only be described as MMA street fighting techniques to protect the police. As the sky darkened, the crowd became younger and more cheeky. I saw a number of teenagers throwing snowballs at the back window of a police van driving exactly the storm of the Winter Palace, but a level of courage and confrontation I had not seen in my time in Moscow.