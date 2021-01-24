Hundreds gather at car rallies in Detroit to show solidarity with farmers in India

Hundreds of drivers made their turn in downtown Detroit as snow fell heavily on Sunday to show solidarity with farmers in India who are protesting against the law, arguing they could destroy crop prices and cut their profits.

Thousands of Indian farmers have demanded that the government repeal the laws for more than two months.

“The Indian government is stubborn,” said caravan organizer Amandeep Jhajj of Canton. “By this we mean the Indian government, the power is democracy and the people so that they should listen to the Indian people and Indian farmers.”

Supporters from across the Midwest including Indiana, Ohio and Illinois came to Detroit to join the rally.

The caravan started at Comerica Park, filling two parking lots and shutting down traffic as police escorted cars towards Woodward and Jefferson eventually ending up at Belle Isle.

Donations were raised to be sent to farmers and protesters in India who have occupied the main highways connecting the capital, New Delhi, with the north of the country for weeks.

Native Americans have also held protests and rallies in Canton and Troy in recent months to express unity with Indian farmers.

The Washington Post reported that several dozen farmers in India have died from heart attacks and diseases as protests spread. Four farmers are said to have died by suicide, The Post reported.

“Farmers leaders, they have more than 11 meetings with the Indian government but to no avail. So all of this going back and forth puts the lives of our extended families in India at risk. Their lives, their future, their livelihoods. their depends on agriculture, “Jhajj said.

Farmers fear that the Indian government will ban the purchase of wheat at guaranteed minimum prices under the three laws passed in September and that corporations will then lower prices down. The government said it is ready to promise that guaranteed prices will continue.

Farmers say the laws will lead to cartelization and commercialization of agriculture and make farmers of enterprises vulnerable.

Farmers have threatened to hold a rally on Tuesday when India celebrates Republic Day if their demands are not met.

“I’m a farmer ‘s daughter. I come from a long line of farmers from India even though I was born here in the United States,” said Michigan resident Shelly Sahi. “One of the things I do not like about what is happening in India is the democratic way of bringing about these laws that are fundamentally hurting the people who feed its nation.”

The situation escalated in November, when tens of thousands of protesters marched on New Delhi, where they clashed with police.

The new regulations pose tensions there, with farmers long complaining that they have been ignored by the government in their demands for better harvest prices, the removal of additional loans and irrigation systems to guarantee water during dry periods.

With nearly 60% of the Indian population dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, the growing rebellion of farmers has shaken the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modis and his allies.

“As long as the protest continues, they will have the power to fight the government. Second, when these protests, these peaceful protests, stop, the government will no longer care to make the necessary changes to help farmers in India. , “Sahi tha.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.