UK police issue massive fines after wedding break-up





Police in England have cracked down on a riot that saw more than 300 people packed under a railway arch in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers arrived at the party in Hackney, east London, at 1:30 a.m. local time and said they had released more than 15,000 for entertainers in violation of the UK blocking policy. The Metropolitan Police said that “numerous attempts were made to engage with the organizers and others, but they were non-cooperative”. The doors of the building were locked from the inside to stop police from entering, they added. This comes after police staged a wedding attended by 150 people, despite a nationwide blockade that prevents families from getting involved. The site was a school in north London whose principal died of coronavirus last year. Metropolitan Police said officers found a large number of people filling the school with blackened windows Thursday night (Friday NZT). Police said that “after investigations it was established that the group had gathered on the spot for a wedding”. Police initially said 400 people were at the wedding, but later changed the number to 150. Weddings are currently only allowed in “exceptional circumstances” in the UK – such as a partner who is seriously ill – and with a maximum of six people attending. Police said the organizer could face a fine of 10,000 (NZ $ 19,051). Many guests fled as police arrived, but five attendees received 200 fines. Yesodey Hatorah Girls’ High School, a state-funded Orthodox Jewish high school, said in a statement that it was “absolutely horrified by last night’s event and condemned[s] in the strongest possible terms. “ The school said its hall had been rented to an outside organization and “we had no knowledge that the wedding was taking place”. Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom Ephraim Mirvis condemned the incident of breaking the rules. He wrote on Twitter: “At a time when we are all making such great sacrifices, this constitutes a brazen abolition of the responsibility to protect life and such illegal behavior is hated by the vast majority of the Jewish community.” The school principal, Rabbi Avrohom Pinter, died in April after contracting the coronavirus. Pubs, restaurants and entertainment venues in Britain are closed and people are required to stay mostly at home as part of restrictions to curb a new rise in the virus. The UK has recorded more than 95,000 deaths from Covid-19, the highest number in Europe. with text from AP

