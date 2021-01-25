International
‘Dil Bolsonaro!’ say former supporters in Brazil like COVID-19, vaccines weigh
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Meggy Fernandes voted for Jair Bolsonaro in the 2018 Brazil presidential election, pulled by former far-right captains vowing to shake up a hidden political institution mired in endless grafting scandals.
But after looking at him promising his anti-corruption promises, strike deals with politicians he vowed to avoid, and, most importantly, suppressing the response of the Brazil coronavirus, Fernandes, 66, now says it was wrong when established her trust in Bolsonaro.
I am very revolted by my vote, she said in a supermarket park in Rio de Janeiro, at an unusual pro-blaming rally called by right-wing groups. Bolsonaro is overseeing a terrible government. He is doing harm to the nation. His treatment of the pandemic is completely wrong.
Despite persistent denial of the severity of the pandemic and oversight of a backlash that has plagued Brazil with the world’s second-highest number of COVID-19 victims after the United States, Bolsonaro finished 2020 by climbing high in polls, backed by a generous coronavirus support package.
January has been less polite, however. The welfare program is now over, leaving many poor Brazilians stranded as a second wave collects steam. Others have been irritated by federal governments spreading slow and fragmented vaccines, and Bolsonaros personally promises not to take any COVID-19 strikes.
A recent increase in cases in the northern city of Manaus, which was one of the first countries hit hard by the virus during the first wave, has proven to be another stain on the coronavirus presidents’ response. The city, deep in the Amazon rainforest, ran out of oxygen last week, leaving hospitals relying on black market cylinders, or tanks imported by Venezuela’s old enemy Bolsonaros.
Support for Bolsonaro has fallen by the largest amount since the start of his government in 2019, a Datafolha poll showed on Friday. His administration was rated as bad or terrible by 40% of respondents, compared to 32% in early December. Slightly more than a third of respondents rated the Bolsonaros government as good or excellent, compared to 37% in the previous poll.
In Brazil, however, Bolsonaro seems to be on more stable ground. A majority of Brazilians do not admit to being blamed, a second Datafolha poll was found on Friday. He showed that 53% of respondents are against the opening of impeachment proceedings by Congress, up from 50% in a previous study. Those who favor blame fell to 43% from 46%.
The Bolsonaro-backed candidates are also expected to gain congressional control next month. His growing willingness to discuss the political horse trade has helped him secure a base of center-right lawmakers who can remove any possibility of blame.
But it is precisely those partnerships that brought a brawl of protesters in a sparkling parking lot in the Rios Barra da Tijuca neighborhood on Sunday.
Gathered by Vem Pra Rua and Movimento Brasil Livre, two right-wing groups whose nationwide protests in 2016 helped hasten the ouster and oust oust of former Leftist President Dilma Rousseff, Sunday protests were full of former -Bolsonaro’s disgusting supporters. Similar events took place in Sao Paulo and Brasilia, with left-wing pro-blame protests across Brazil on Saturday.
Although turnout in Rio was weak, if the numbers rise in the coming months, this could pose a problem for the president ahead of 2022, when he is confident he will seek re-election.
Like others in the protest, Patricia Resende, a 57-year-old civil servant, said Bolsonaro was unlikely to be blamed.
She said many of her friends who voted for Bolsonaro still liked her. But Resende said she had come to take a stand against what she described as his electoral fraud.
He has been a coronavirus denier, she said. He did not try to buy enough vaccines for a population of more than 200 million people.
As the crowd gathered, Fernandes picked up the microphone and delivered a passionate speech about Bolsonaros’s treatment of the pandemic and its disappointment with his presidency.
Long live Bolsonaro! she cried as she finished, before realizing her mistake, blushing and correcting quickly. Sorry, I mean Dil Bolsonaro!
Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter: Editing by Diane Craft
