All arrivals in the UK, including the British, have to pay to isolate Covid hotels in a massive crackdown on summer holiday plans
ALL ALL arrivals in the UK – including Britons flying home – face quarantine hotels and pay their way for 10 days while Covid travel restrictions appear to be tightening.
Boris Johnson is reportedly considering forcing all travelers to enter quarantine at airport hotels to prevent new strains of coronavirus from harming Britain’s vaccination program.
A decision to strengthen border controls was decided to be taken by the Prime Minister today at a meeting of the governments of the Covid operations committee.
They are expected to agree on a further blow – in which all arrivals at UK airports will be sent to designated Covid hotels, where they are expected to stay for 10 days.
Hotels – based on the Australian model – will be introduced at major airports, where arrivals from abroad will be ordered to be isolated.
This means that even returning Britons will have to spend almost two weeks in accommodation until they produce a negative test.
The new rule will be a strong blow to the tourism trade – and visitors will also be charged the cost of an airport hotel bill upon arrival.
About two senior government sources were told recently that the Prime Minister was getting more hesitant to take the extreme decision.
And Rishi Sunak is also said to support the plan – believing that the economic cost of the hotel plan outweighs the risks of current travel restrictions.
The chancellor joins Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Home Secretary Priti Patel in the group of cabinet ministers who want the decision to include arrivals from all countries, according to reports.
A source said: “The view at both the official and ministerial level is that it does not make sense to do it in half measures.
You can also make the blanket stop.
But Grant Shapps, Secretary of Transportation, has argued that the new restrictions should only apply to passengers coming from countries with new known types of coronavirus.
Talks are under way with hotel chains, including IHG, which owns the Holiday Inn, about taking over the premises for the new tougher travel plan.
Officials are confident they can find enough capacity to accommodate all the achievements – which is currently around 10,000 a day.
Last week, all of Britain’s travel corridors were destroyed following concerns about new variants of the coronavirus.
Now, arrivals must produce a negative test taken within the previous 72 hours and enter isolation for up to ten days.
Mr Hancock made the case for a blanket ban yesterday, adding that it was not possible to predict where the new mutant strain of the virus might come from.
The Secretary of Health told Times Radio: “This is because of the new variants that worried the internationals the most.”
“The critical thing is to protect ourselves from a new variant that may not respond effectively to the vaccine.
“Protecting Britain from this is essential to ensuring that we can resolve this as soon as possible.
He also warned the British yesterday that all 77 cases of the South African coronavirus variant discovered in the UK have been linked to travelers.
The potential for stricter travel restrictions comes as the UK has almost achieved its target of delivering 500,000 Covid A DAY vaccines.
Three-quarters of all ages over 80 have been hit, according to the Secretary of Health.
On Saturday, 491,970 Britons were given the first dose of the Covid vaccine in a huge increase to the Government target of vaccinating 13.5 million vulnerable people by mid-February.
The figure marks an increase of 13,722 doses compared to January 22, when 478,248 strokes were given.
Alsoshtë also a significant jump on Thursday, the figure of 409,855.
The increase brings the total number of first-dose vaccines in Britain to 6,353,321 since the start of distribution on December 8th.
