The air traffic control tower at St. International Airport. Pete-Clearwater was closed until at least Jan. 31 by the Federal Aviation Administration after staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

In a brief statement, the FAA said the temporary closure should not affect travel in and out of the airport, at 14700 Terminal Boulevard in Clearwater. The airspace will be monitored by the air traffic control tower at Tampa International Airport.

The FAA has a strong contingency plan for each air traffic control facility and remains positioned to quickly address the effects of the COVID-19 public health emergency, the agency said in a statement.

The agency constantly monitors controller personnel and traffic demand, and remains in close contact with airports, airlines and other stakeholders, so that we can prioritize our resources to meet the greatest demand.

According to a Real-time coronavirus tracking map on the FAA website, the staff working in the tower at St. Pete-Clearwater International tested positive for coronavirus on January 20th. No information was immediately available on how much personnel were contracted or the disease or are at risk due to exposure.

As of noon Sunday, the airport tower abbreviated as PIE was the only tower in Florida closed due to the coronavirus.

In the announcement, the FAA said the COVID-19 cleanup continues at all air traffic control facilities, usually overnight when fewer staff members are working.

During cleanups, those who work work from designated backup locations, such as airline diversion towers.

The cleanups initially took six to eight hours to complete, but through partnerships with local medical experts and cleaning agencies the process now only takes 90 minutes, the agency said.

Every ATC (air traffic control) facility has a backup plan in case it needs to be temporarily closed, the FAA said. This has been the case for many years and has nothing to do with COVID-19.

Passengers planning to travel through St. Paul International Airport. Pete-Clearwater during the pandemic may review PIE COVID-19 Action Plan online at www.flytopie.com.