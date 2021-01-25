The flight tower in St. Petersburg was closed because the staff has coronavirus

The air traffic control tower at St. International Airport. Pete-Clearwater was closed until at least Jan. 31 by the Federal Aviation Administration after staff members tested positive for coronavirus.
In a brief statement, the FAA said the temporary closure should not affect travel in and out of the airport, at 14700 Terminal Boulevard in Clearwater. The airspace will be monitored by the air traffic control tower at Tampa International Airport.
The FAA has a strong contingency plan for each air traffic control facility and remains positioned to quickly address the effects of the COVID-19 public health emergency, the agency said in a statement.
The agency constantly monitors controller personnel and traffic demand, and remains in close contact with airports, airlines and other stakeholders, so that we can prioritize our resources to meet the greatest demand.
According to a Real-time coronavirus tracking map on the FAA website, the staff working in the tower at St. Pete-Clearwater International tested positive for coronavirus on January 20th. No information was immediately available on how much personnel were contracted or the disease or are at risk due to exposure.
As of noon Sunday, the airport tower abbreviated as PIE was the only tower in Florida closed due to the coronavirus.
In the announcement, the FAA said the COVID-19 cleanup continues at all air traffic control facilities, usually overnight when fewer staff members are working.
During cleanups, those who work work from designated backup locations, such as airline diversion towers.
The cleanups initially took six to eight hours to complete, but through partnerships with local medical experts and cleaning agencies the process now only takes 90 minutes, the agency said.
Every ATC (air traffic control) facility has a backup plan in case it needs to be temporarily closed, the FAA said. This has been the case for many years and has nothing to do with COVID-19.
Passengers planning to travel through St. Paul International Airport. Pete-Clearwater during the pandemic may review PIE COVID-19 Action Plan online at www.flytopie.com.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit