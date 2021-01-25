Oxfam demands radical economic rejection for post-COVID world | tidings





LONDON (AP) The anti-poverty campaign Oxfam warned on Monday that the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic will lead to the largest increase in registered global inequality if governments do not radically give up their economies. In a report prepared to inform discussions at World Economic Forums in online panels of political and business leaders this week, Oxfam said the 1,000 richest people have already managed to recoup the losses they recorded in the early days of the pandemic due to jump back to the stock markets. In contrast, Oxfam said it could take more than a decade for the poorest worlds to make up for their losses. Manipulated economies are bringing wealth to a wealthy elite that is crossing the pandemic with luxury, while those in the forefront of pandemic store assistants, healthcare workers and market vendors are trying to pay bills and put food in table “, said Gabriela Bucher, CEO of Oxfam International. Using pictures from Forbes 2020 Billionaires List, Oxfam said the 10 richest people in the world, including such as Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett, saw their fortunes grow by half a trillion dollars since the start of the crisis even though the economy global remains smaller than when the pandemic started a year ago. Meanwhile, using data provided specifically by the World Bank, Oxfam said that in a worse-case scenario global poverty levels would be higher in 2030 than they were before the pandemic hit, with 3.4 billion people still living with longer less than $ 5.50 a day. Bucher said women and groups of marginalized races and ethnicities are bearing the brunt of this crisis and are more likely to fall into poverty, more likely to stay hungry and more likely to be excluded from health care. While urging governments to ensure that everyone has access to a coronavirus vaccine and financial support if they lose their jobs, Bucher said policies in a post-coronavirus world should focus on ending poverty and protecting the planet. They need to invest in public services and low-carbon sectors to create millions of new jobs and ensure that everyone has access to a good education, health and social care, and they need to ensure that individuals and richer corporations contribute with their share of the tax to pay it, she said. These measures should not be solutions to help gangs in desperate times, but a new norm in economies that work for the good of all people, not just the privileged, she added. Oxfam has traditionally sought to inspire debate at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum of business and political elites at the ski resort of Davos, Switzerland. Although the pandemic means there will be no trip to the mountains this week, organizers are holding a virtual meeting. Leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are scheduled to attend the January 25-29 meetings. Joining them will be a host of CEOs and campaign organizations, including Oxfam and Swedish climate activists Greta Thunberg.

