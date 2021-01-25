Oxfam: Megariches have already recovered from the pandemic. It may take the poor a decade to do so.





More than a decade is how long it may take for the world’s poorest to recover, according to Oxfam International annual inequality report

The report, released Sunday ahead of the virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum of political and financial leaders, usually held in Davos, Switzerland, presents the diverse impact of the virus across the globe. The pandemic could increase economic inequality in almost any country at once, the first time this has happened, Oxfam found.

“We are witnessing the greatest increase in inequality since the census began. The deep divide between rich and poor is proving as deadly as the virus,” said Gabriela Bucher, Oxfam chief executive. “Manipulated economies are bringing wealth to a wealthy elite who are passing the pandemic in luxury, while those in the forefront of pandemic shop assistants, healthcare workers and market vendors are trying to pay bills and set food. On the table ”

The coronavirus, which has infected nearly 100 million people and killed more than 2.1 million worldwide, has brought inequality into the spotlight. How people cope has changed by race, gender and income.

For example, close to 22,000 black and Hispanic Americans would still be alive, as of December, if these groups died from the virus at the same rate as white Americans, according to Oxfam. And 112 million fewer women would risk losing their income or jobs if men and women were equally represented in pandemic-affected sectors. Meanwhile, the rich are generally doing quite well in the Covid storm. Although stock markets collapsed in the first months of the pandemic, they have lagged behind thanks to unprecedented economic aid provided by governments. Worldwide, the fortunes of billionaires increased by $ 3.9 trillion between mid-March and late December, Oxfam estimated. But the number of people living in poverty globally could have risen by as much as 500 million last year, according to a research document from the UN University of Oxfam. Other reports have also revealed that the pandemic has hurt many poor people. A separate World Bank study in October found that the pandemic could push up to 60 million people into extreme poverty. To combat this growing inequality, governments must ensure that everyone has access to a Covid-19 vaccine and financial support if they lose their jobs, Bucher said. It also’s time for long-term investment in public services and low-carbon sectors to create millions of jobs and ensure everyone has access to education, health care and social care, she said. In the US, Oxfam urged Congress to approve an economic recovery plan that invests in green jobs and supports the childcare industry, which will help women return to work and provide more help in the global fight against pandemic. “These measures should not be Band-Aid solutions for desperate times, but a ‘new normal’ in economies that work for the good of all people, not just the privileged,” Bucher said. President Joe Biden has proposed a $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus and economic assistance package, which includes additional incentive payments, unemployment benefits and food and shelter assistance. He has said he will unveil an economic recovery plan next month.

