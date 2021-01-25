File your tax return if you can – but the penalty can be avoided through an appeal







QUESTION: I am under considerable pressure to be able to file my personal tax return and pay the tax amount by 31 January. What if I miss the deadline?

ANSWER: Anyone who needs to file an annual self-assessment tax return online can avoid paying a fine if they miss this month for coronavirus-related reasons, although late payment penalties will apply again. .

The deadline for completing a 2019/20 online self-assessment tax return is less than a week away (January 31), and those who file one later than this will usually have to pay a fine. But this year HMRC says it will accept the pandemic personal or business termination as a “reasonable excuse” for not being able to file on time, and will cancel the fines as long as you file as soon as possible. possible after that.

However, HMRC has been unclear about what exactly counts as a valid coronavirus-related cause. They have not been willing to give any specifics and they say they will look at each situation on a case by case basis so it is unclear, for example, if you can file late because you have run out of time due to home schooling.

My advice, if you can, should be submitted by the deadline. If you are struggling because of coronavirus but are not sure if you have a valid excuse, you should contact the HMRC directly to check. Indeed, many who show up late due to the coronavirus may have to pay a fine if they are late in paying their tax, as the fines for this remain unchanged although they do not start until 30 days after the January 31 deadline.

When you miss the self-assessment registration deadline, the HMRC can issue an automatic penalty of 100. After that, you can be charged 10 for each other day that is late, up to a maximum of 900. If you have not yet submitted your return after three months, HMRC will apply additional penalties.

But there are reasonable excuses for missing the deadline that the HMRC will consider when deciding whether to waive penalties. These include unexpected hospital stays, serious illness and regret. Now, HMRC has added coronavirus-related difficulties to this list.

HMRC said: We want to encourage as many people as possible to submit on time even if they can not pay their tax immediately, but when a customer is unable to do so due to the impact of Covid- 19 we will accept that they have a reasonable excuse and cancel the penalties, provided they manage to file as soon as possible after that.

But this will be case by case and does not mean that sentences are automatically removed.

Of course, many may try to pay the correct amount of tax if they have not also filed their refund, so if you can file a refund and pay your tax by January 31st, it is best to do so. If you do not pay on time, you will be charged 5 percent of the unpaid tax after 30 days, plus 5 percent after six months and again after 12 months. So if you miss the deadline, rank it as fast as you can and again you may be able to avoid a fine.

If you were to make an ‘in-account’ payment (ie down payment) by 31 July last year and not all of them have to give the government an extra six months to pay, but this ends on 31 January if you do not have agreed on a separate repayment plan with HMRC. This payment is intended to cover approximately half of your 2019/20 invoice and is calculated using half of your current invoice for the 2018/19 tax year.

In addition, you must repay any outstanding tax owed from the 2019/20 tax year (known as a balancing charge) if you have not agreed on a repayment plan and make your first payment into the 2020 tax year. / 21.

If you think you will be trying to repay what you owe on time, you can use the HMRC ‘Time to Pay’ agreement to set up a repayment plan. Those who owe tax less than 30,000 can use this to spread that tax bill and repay it by direct debit for up to 12 months.

But to use this service, you must have submitted your 2019/20 tax return by January 31st and set up a repayment plan no later than 60 days after the date of a debt. You also do not have to have unpaid taxes, other tax debts or other payment plans.

