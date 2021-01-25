Health of 630 million children and women affected by conflict: diary – Newspaper





KARACHI: Armed conflicts are becoming increasingly complex and protracted, threatening to block access to essential health services, affecting at least 630 million women and children, or about eight percent of the world’s population, according to a new series of four letters published by The Lancet on Sunday. The series, led by academic investigators and affiliates affiliated with the BRANCH CORSORIUM (Bridging Research & Action in Conflict Settings for Women & Children’s Health), analyzes existing evidence with new modeling and knowledge from a range of local research partners, humanitarian agencies and civil society organizations. The authors of the series highlighted the global community’s failure to prioritize the health of women and children in conflict zones, and called for an international commitment by humanitarian actors and donors to meet the political and security challenges of along with consensus on a framework for identifying high-priority interventions to reach the most vulnerable women and children with the best possible care. The new assessments provide compelling evidence of a large number of indirect modern warfare caused by easily preventable infectious diseases, malnutrition, sexual violence and poor mental health, as well as the destruction of basic services such as water and medical facilities, said Prof. Zulfiqar Bhutta from the Center for Global Child Health, the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada, and the Institute for Global Health and Development, Aga Khan University, who led the series. According to a series of documents published by The Lancet, about a third of those affected live in Pakistan, Nigeria and India. Today, more than half of the world’s women and children are living in countries experiencing active conflict. The international community cannot continue to ignore their plight. It is time for a radical overhaul of the global response facing challenges to insecurity, access, policy, coordination and logistics to provide high-priority interventions for women and children in politically unstable and insecure environments, he added. The series documents explore the changing nature of war and conflict, its short- and long-term health effects on women and children, strategies for identifying best responses, and interventions supported by in-country assessments and studies. Indirect effects of war New estimates suggest that the number of women and children affected by armed conflict around the world has increased steadily since 2000, as a result of population growth, more conflict, increasing use of conventional and chemical weapons in urban areas and the growing number of refugees and internally displaced people. In 2017, one in 10 (10 percent) women and almost one in six (16 pc) children worldwide were forcibly displaced by conflict or lived dangerously close (within 50 km) to conflict areas. About a third of those affected lived in Pakistan, Nigeria and India. Evidence suggests that the risk of death from nonviolent causes increases significantly with the proximity of more intense and chronic conflicts, with women of reproductive age in Africa living near high-intensity fighting three times more likely to die than women in areas quiet, and the risk of death in infants is higher by more than 25 pieces. Between 6.7 and 7.5 million babies and more than 10 million children under the age of five, born within 50 km of armed conflict, are estimated to have died from the indirect consequences of fighting across Africa, Asia and America between 1995 and 2015. It is clear that the indirect effects of the armed conflict on women and children are far greater than the effects of the current fighting, said co-author Halla Gattas of the American University of Beirut, Lebanon. Published in Agim, 25 January 2021

