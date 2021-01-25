Last Wednesday faded so brilliantly, but there is still a kind of weird glow to everything.

And I do not mean simply skhadenfreude that comes with being a Californian seeing hundreds of people having to spend hours out the door in DC snowstorms.

Although it exists.

Senator Bernie Sanders sitting in his folding chair wearing his stupid, beautiful Vermont gloves has launched a thousand memes on Instagram. I mean, our neighbors Linda and Bert even Photoshopped Bern on the sidewalk between our houses.

But it was a day filled with so much more than feeling happy to be a Californian.

It was a day and has been every day since it made you happy to be American.

Honor and art returned after four years of absence.

Some of the arts were a little, well, weird. Am I just remembering badly when it seems to me that I remember that Lady Gagas massive red skirt made it so hard for her to walk up the stairs that her naval companion had to hold her in her place? maybe

But the honor came back well God, that felt good.

While I had longed for it in this space a few months ago, it was on Wednesday that President Joe Biden took us back to the society of nations by rejoining the Paris climate agreement, the grieving former president had driven us crazy.

Or, as Greta Thunberg wrote that day, so happy that the US finally joined the Pittsburgh Agreement. Welcome back!

As I continued with the ingenuity and wisdom of Senator Ted Cruz, it took me a while to realize that she was mocking the silly tweet of the Texas soloist: Bidens more interested in the views of the people of Paris than in the affairs of the people of Pittsburgh . While I disagree with the line of thinking that this means that Cruz actually believes that the Paris agreement only reduces global astonishment for those living in the City of Light, I do believe that being a pro-global climate catastrophe is unlikely be a good thing for either Steel City or Cruzs citizens falling into political career.

Some of the things we learned when the former president left town after a delegation followed by dozens, to be welcomed by dozens of others in his new home state, is more than cautious than bizarre.

The main shock of course is the fact that Biden and his administration are inheriting more than just a packaged plan to deliver coronavirus vaccines. They revealed Wednesday that there was no plan to distribute vaccines to improve. Zero. There is nothing for us to rework. We will have to build everything from scratch, a new White House was found. This is not just dismissal. This is criminal negligence.

That true art is back was personified by Los Angeles itself, It Girl, unknown Wednesday morning and America’s most famous poet Wednesday night, Amanda Gorman. Her poem The Hill We Climb and her delivery were fabulous, alluring, bright as her mustard overcoat. But I was particularly excited when I knew what my literary community wife and LitFest Pasadena colleague Lisa Beebe tweeted after poetry had rocked our world: Shes a WritGirl!

@WriteGirlLA is an extraordinary non-profit organization in which mentors meet one-on-one with teenage writers and work with them on everything from journalism to poetry. Gorman, the nation’s youth laureate poet, was still a WritGirl when she was the youth laureate in Los Angeles.

Where can we find light in this endless shade? Really. We cannot undo that horror we have endured. Isshtë: The loss we carry. A sea we must tempt. But for now this strange glow shines in everything.

