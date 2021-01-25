The US condemns the air strike in Riyadh, vows to protect the stability of the Kingdom





CHICAGO: The U.S. condemned an airstrike in Riyadh on Sunday over Sunday and said anyone trying to undermine the stability of the Kingdoms would be held accountable. The strike in the Saudi capital on Saturday, which was thwarted by air defenses, appears to have been an attempt to target civilians, the State Department said. Such attacks violate international law and undermine all efforts to promote peace and stability, he said. As we work to de-escalate tensions in the region through principled diplomacy, including ending the war in Yemen, we will also help our partner Saudi Arabia defend itself against attacks on its territory and hold accountable those who seek to undermine stability. . The US strongly condemns the recent attack in Saudi Arabia. Such attacks violate international law and undermine regional peace. As we work to reduce tensions, including ending the war in Yemen, we will also help Saudi Arabia defend itself.https://t.co/BYCVv7oTQ7 Ned Price (@statedeptspox) January 24, 2021 Britain also condemned the attack, which “undermined regional peace”. “We strongly condemn these attacks and stand by our Saudi partners,” said Secretary of State Dominic Raab. Yesterday’s airstrikes in Riyadh, which threatened loss of life, are deeply troubling. We strongly condemn these attacks and stand by our Saudi partners Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) January 24, 2021 The attack came days after the United States designated Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen as a foreign terrorist organization. Yemenis on Sunday launched a social media campaign to highlight Houthi crimes and persuade other countries to follow US Organizers said they wanted to inform the world about terrorist acts by the Houthi militia against Yemenis and call on all vacancies to designate them as a terrorist organization. Dozens of Yemeni journalists, human rights activists, intellectuals and officials have condemned human rights abuses by the groups, using the hashtag #HouthiTerrorismInYemen, and distributed images and videos showing Houthis blowing up their opponents’ homes. The Houthis waged numerous wars against civilians, said activist Mohammed Abdullah Qassem. Even now, they are still attacking Taiz, Mareb, Al-Bayda, etc. They insist on forcibly ruling the Yemenis, based on the theory of the divine right to rule, the ideology that the West overthrew centuries ago. Meanwhile, Yemeni government officials and Houthis militias began talks Sunday to secure a second landmark deal on the prisoner exchange. The meeting in Amman, Jordan, aims to release about 300 detainees, including high-ranking officials such as former Defense Minister Mahmoud Al-Subaihi and the brother of Yemeni presidents Nasser Mansour Hadi. Previous talks led to the release of 1,065 prisoners in October and revived hopes of reaching an agreement to end the war. * Saeed Al-Batati reported by Al-Mukalla







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos