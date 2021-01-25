Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tests positive for Covid-19

The president, who wrote on Twitter from his official Twitter account, said his symptoms are mild and that he was receiving medical treatment.
“I am sorry to inform you that I have contracted Covid-19. The symptoms are mild, but I am already receiving medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will move forward,” Lopez Obrador wrote.
The president added that he would continue his duties from the Presidential Palace, which include conducting a scheduled phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the topic of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Monday.
He added that the Secretary of Interior Dr. Olga Sanchez Cordero will represent her at the daily morning conferences.
According to Johns Hopkins University, Mexico has registered at least 1,752,347 cases of Covid-19 and 149,084 people have died from the virus in the country.