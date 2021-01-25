Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tests positive for Covid-19

The president, who wrote on Twitter from his official Twitter account, said his symptoms are mild and that he was receiving medical treatment.

“I am sorry to inform you that I have contracted Covid-19. The symptoms are mild, but I am already receiving medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will move forward,” Lopez Obrador wrote.

The president added that he would continue his duties from the Presidential Palace, which include conducting a scheduled phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the topic of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Monday.

“I will do all the public work from the National Palace. For example, tomorrow I will receive a call from President Vladimir Putin, because despite the friendly relations, there is a possibility that they will send us the Sputnik V vaccine,” Lopez Obrador said on Twitter. .