Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tests positive for Covid-19

The president, who wrote on Twitter from his official Twitter account, said his symptoms are mild and that he was receiving medical treatment.

“I am sorry to inform you that I have contracted Covid-19. The symptoms are mild, but I am already receiving medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will move forward,” Lopez Obrador wrote.

The president added that he would continue his duties from the Presidential Palace, which include conducting a scheduled phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the topic of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Monday.

“I will do all the public work from the National Palace. For example, tomorrow I will receive a call from President Vladimir Putin, because despite the friendly relations, there is a possibility that they will send us the Sputnik V vaccine,” Lopez Obrador said on Twitter. .

He added that the Secretary of Interior Dr. Olga Sanchez Cordero will represent her at the daily morning conferences.

Mexico is one of 17 countries in the world that has reported more than 1 million cases of Covid-19. Newly confirmed deaths and cases have risen steadily across the country since early October, with the latest daily numbers some of the highest since the pandemic began.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Mexico has registered at least 1,752,347 cases of Covid-19 and 149,084 people have died from the virus in the country.

In Mexico City hit hardest, nearly 30 public hospitals report they have reached 100% capacity and many more are approaching this mark. City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum has urged residents not to go out unless absolutely necessary.
In December, Mexico City and the state of Mexico were placed at the “red level”, the highest measure in the country’s ignition alarm system for Covid-19 restrictions. The strongest measures included closing food indoors, with only essential sectors such as transport, energy, health and construction remaining open.
Lopez Obrador, who rarely wears a mask, has faced widespread criticism for his treatment of the pandemic.
Mexico has one of the lowest test rates of any major country in the world and tests are often expensive and difficult to perform.

