FIFA 2020 Club World Cup – News – Mosimane: Al Ahly believes we can do great things

Al Ahly faces Al Duhail in their Qatar 2020 opening

Coach Pitso Mosimane greets Mohamed ‘Afsha’ Magdy

He discusses a possible showdown against Bayern Munich Sporting Egypts Al Ahly have returned to the FIFA Club World Cup after a seven-year absence. The Red Devils are aiming to go as far as they can on a tournament in which they have previously struggled to make an impact. The reigning African champions revealed who they would face when the tournament draw took place at FIFA headquarters in Zurich on 19 January. Faced with the host team Al Duhail Sports Club in the second round, the Egyptians have their goals for a meeting with the German giant Bayern Munich in the semifinals. Al Duhail are a good team, Al Ahly coach Pitso told Mosimane FIFA.com. They won the Stars League in Qatar, which is very competitive, with good teams like Al Sadd being coached by Xavi and who also have an excellent Algerian striker (Baghdad Bounedjah). “Al Duhail won the Qatari championship because they have some great players who showed what they can do. [Mario] Mandzukic played for them until late as well. Now that we know they are our opponents, take a good look at them.

We can not choose the opposition in the draw of the Club World Cup. We must be ready to play against those who withdrew. Every team and every coach believes they have the ability to win the trophy, but the fact is that it will not be easy against opponents of Bayern Munich caliber and Copa Libertadores winners. You look at them and realize how great a job we have got. Weve got some great players and everyone is talking about Mohamed ‘Afsha’ Magdy. This is probably because he reached us at the Club World Cup with his goals, although he could not have done it without his teammates. He was an Egyptian player and was delighted to have a player of his skill and ability to score goals. He is a game maker and helps us create space as well. Mosimane was on duty at the FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2016 when he was coach of South African Mamelodi Sundowns. It was a difficult tour, he recalls. The first hurdle we had to overcome was the six-hour time difference between the two countries. Then there was the cold winter weather in Osaka. To be honest, our opponents treated him better than us. “We lost 4-1 to Jeonbuk of the Republic of Korea and 3-0 to Kashima Antlers of Japan. We just had to deal with it and we’re sorry we could not give a better account of ourselves and that we came out without goals against Kashima Antlers. It was our first experience of the Club World Cup and I think the fear on stage made us better. We did not do well and this only shows the level of competition here. I think TP Mazembe is the only African pair that has reached the final [Raja Club Athletic of Morocco also made the final, in 2013], so it will not be easy.

Bayern dream, Mazembe inspiration Every team in the FIFA Qatar 2020 Club World Cup is dreaming of getting the mighty Bayern, Al Ahly among them. “If we beat Al Duhail, the hosts of the tournament will face Bayern Munich, which will not be easy,” Mosimane said. That said, we will have nothing to lose if we get that far. We must be at our best and hold the flag for the continent, the country and all the fans, so that they can be proud of us. If we give it our all on the field and lose, we can leave satisfied because the level is so high. We were a good side and we believe we can do great things. Weve got the Qatari team in our first game and then take a good look at what will happen. We hope to have the opportunity to face Bayern. Wed will be delighted to play them and it would be an honor for us. There would be no pressure on us because they are the team that beat Barcelona. Al Ahly has played in the Club World Cup, but not with this generation of players. They did it when Mohamed Aboutrika was close, but they could not make the final. Teamshte another team now, another time and it has been seven years since they last participated in the Club World Cup. Every team has a chance. It’s 90 minutes and we can accept a surprise if we give him everything we got on the day of the match. Football is a great sport in which the unexpected can happen and we need to take inspiration from what TP Mazembe did.

Turning his attention to the other parties in the race, Mosimane said: Brazilian teams are always strong. I have seen some Ulsan Hyundai games. They are a good side too. The standards will be high. Al Ahly coach has no doubt about the importance of the FIFA Club World Cup: I have been here with my coaching staff from Sundowns and I remember how tough the competition is. Tournaments are a FIFA tournament and in terms of organization you can not compare it with any other competition. Everything is stunning: hotels, travel arrangements, everything. “Qatar is also a great country. When we played in 2016, the South American team didn’t even make it to the final. Concluding things, Mosimane sent a message to Ahly fans: Our supporters believe we had a chance. They always support us and push us forward and give everything well for them.