Chile causes national panic by mistakenly sending tsunami warning after earthquake





At 8:36 p.m. Saturday evening, the country’s interior ministry wrote on Twitter a warning that a magnitude 7.1 earthquake had struck, 216 kilometers (about 134 miles) northeast of Chile’s O’Higgins science base on top of the Antarctic Peninsula. In its tweet, the ministry called for the Antarctic coastal regions to be evacuated due to a tsunami threat.

But the ministry mistakenly sent the message to mobile phones across the country, urging people to leave coastal areas.

“We want to provide peace of mind for the population, to tell them that it is not necessary to evacuate the entire national territory, only the Antarctic base,” Miguel Ortiz of the Ministry’s National Emergency Bureau (ONEMI) told a news conference.

He said the agency regretted the concerns caused by its messages, which he blamed for a technical error. The tsunami warning for Antarctica was later lifted.

But the clarification came too late to control the panic. People in coastal towns, including La Serena, north of Santiago and Valparaiso, began fleeing areas near the coast after the warning – until reports said it was a false alarm. As Chileans were responding to the warning, a second quake, measuring 5.6, struck the Chile-Argentina border region, according to the German GFZ Geosciences Research Center. The quake has a depth of 133 km (82.6 miles) and occurred 30 km (18.6 miles) east of Santiago. No damage was reported from either quake. Sernageomin said that after the first quake, 80 people were evacuated from Chile’s main Antarctic base, President Eduardo Frei Montalva Base on the Ivory Coast west of King George Island, and 55 others from three other bases, along with five bases. foreign. The second quake was near the Codelco Andina and Teniente and Los Bronces copper mines of the Anglo-PLC. Chilean mining regulator Sernageomin said workers, mining operations and facilities had not reported any problems after the quake.

