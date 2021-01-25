RTL Today – Greece, Turkey face the first crisis talk since 2016

Greece and Turkey will bow to EU and NATO pressure Monday and hold the first direct talks on their explosive blockade of the eastern Mediterranean in four years.

The Istanbul summit is not expected to make much progress as the two NATO neighbors’ weapons boats collided in August as their dispute over energy and borders threatened to spiral out of control.

But that adds to the positive tone Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been deciding as he tries to mend damaged relations with Europe in the face of a potentially more hostile US administration under President Joe Biden.

And it could lay the groundwork for the definitive determination of one of the world’s most discovered regions of proven natural gas reserves.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Athens was entering so-called exploratory talks “with optimism and hope” – a comment echoed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

– Controversial agenda –

Athens and Ankara held 60 rounds of talks between 2002 and 2016 that they broke off without making progress in a dispute that has remained for most of the last century.

Hostilities flared up again last year when Ankara sent a research vessel accompanied by a naval flotilla into the waters off the Turkish coast which Greece claims with EU support.

Turkey is angry that Greece is using its vast network of islands to claim large parts of the Aegean and Mediterranean seas.

Both sides cite a series of international treaties and agreements decades old to support their conflicting claims.

NATO has set up a hotline to avoid a military conflict, while Germany has led efforts to resolve the dispute through negotiations that no longer isolate Erdogan on Wednesday.

These will not be easy as Athens and Ankara clashed over their agenda last week.

Greece wants to limit discussions between the two countries’ deputy foreign ministers on the continental shelf boundaries and the size of the exclusive economic zones.

But Ankara also accuses Athens of illegally placing troops on some of its islands and wants to discuss airspace – a separate dispute that saw a Greek pilot killed when his plane crashed into a Turk in 2006.

“It is not fair to choose one (subject) and say, ‘we are holding research talks on this,'” Cavusoglu wrote last week.

– Diplomatic push –

Michael Tanchum of the University of Navarra and the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy (AIES) said the process could be helped together if it involves a third party like the US or Germany.

“The possible outcome of such a trial would invalidate the use of some small Greek islands near Turkish territory … while supporting the use of larger islands and more remote islands,” Tanchum said.

The talks come amid a sudden surge in diplomatic contacts aimed at melting an ever-deepening chill in relations that have frozen EU accession talks, Turkey began in 2005.

Cavusoglu was in Brussels for meetings with senior EU officials last week, and Ankara hopes for a return visit in late February or early March.

But EU chief Ursula von der Leyen remarked in a sharp tweet after the meeting that while “dialogue is essential … we also expect credible gestures on the ground”.

France has led the EU condemnation of Turkey’s military intervention in Syria and Libya, as well as Erdogan’s support for Azerbaijan in the Nago-Karabakh war against Armenia last year.

The EU ultimately decided to compile an expanded list of Turkish targets for sanctions last month.

But Cavusoglu denied that talks with Greece were linked to the risk of punitive measures from Brussels.

“We are not a country that is afraid of sanctions threats,” he said.