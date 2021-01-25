HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., January 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / –In Saturday, January 23, 2021, the fifth run of the Pegasus World Championship Invitation Series was held at Gulfstream Park in South Florida. Gulfstream Park was transformed by 1 / ST in a remote social entertainment experience welcoming 1,500 fans (15% of typical capacity of the Pegasus World Cup) to the racetrack for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Belinda Stronach, The President and the President, 1 / ST, hosted famous guests including, Amar’e Stoudemire(Six-time NBA All-Star Player and NBA Assistant Coach Brooklyn Nets),Tyga(Rapper, Singer & TV Personality), Jasmine Sanders (Cover Model Illustrated Sports Cover), Denis Savard (NHL Hall of Fame), Brian Poli-Dixon (Artist and former NFL player), David Grutman (Founder of Groot Hospitality) AND Isabela Rangel Grutman (Models).

Colonel Liamowned by Robert and Lawana Low, mounted by the Precious Knight Irad Ortiz, Jr and trained by Todd Pletcher, won $ 1 million Invitation to the Pegasus World Cup (G1). Favorite chances, Knicks Go owned by Competition Authority in Korea, mounted by the award-winning rider Joel rosario and trained by Brad Cox, won $ 3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitation (G1) and an automatic entry in 2021 $ 20 million Saudi Cup. Belinda Stronach presented the winning owners of the Pegasus Turf World Cup Invitation and the Pegasus World Cup Invitation with Pegasus crystal trophies provided by the official trophy partner, Baccarat. The winning coaches and riders from the Pegasus World Championship Series races were presented with Championship Rings designed by locals Miami jeweler, Diamante BooDaddy.

Despite the limited crowd in attendance, the total gloves for the Pegasus 2021 World Championship Invitation Series topped $ 40.7 million, the third highest glove in the history of the race, in part because of the success of Application 1 / ST BET. part of TECHNOLOGY 1 / ST handicap and betting product packages, BET 1 / ST uses AI technology to deliver a friendly on-the-go battle experience that suits everyone from the experienced rider to the first-time bettor.

““The Pegasus 2021 World Cup Invitation Series was held under very different circumstances by all those who came before it, but did not disappoint.” said Belinda Stronach, Chairman and President, 1 / ST. “Today, thanks to the cooperation of the riders, our many partners, the guests present and 1 / ST the team, the Pegasus World Cup successfully combined a day of safe, world-class racing with purebred horse racing with a socially remote entertainment experience setting a new standard for events in our sport during the COVID-19 era. “

This year, 1 / ST rejoined Great hospitality to create a remote social show from the Pegasus Swan Garden that offers guests an exclusive VIP experience in a “Tulum Meets Swan” setting. 1 / ST also joined The grip of the red turkey to cure a menu of Southern classics and sips raised for racing connections at Gulfstream Park Flamingo Room. Ros The infamous Ros, Evian Natural Spring Water AND Ferraelle Sparkling Water Of course kept the guests cool in the sun on the day of the race.

Musical performances took place both on the track and abroad. In Gulfstream Park, Yoli Mayor, MiamiBorn in NBC Season 12 on America’s Got Talent, the semi-finalist performed the national anthem and Jakissa Taylor Semple, aka DJ Kiss, provided to be beaten on the Pegasus Swan Garden coast. As part of NBC’s Pegasus World Cup broadcast performance Aloe Blacc, the songwriter of hits including “I Need a Dollar”, “The Man” and “Wake Me Up”, interpreted live by Red Rooster Overtown as a tribute to Miami diverse and vibrant culture.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 / ST has developed and implemented industry-leading COVID-19 security measures on its tracks and facilities throughout United States. The Pegasus 2021 World Cup implemented strict social distance protocols and new health and safety guidelines for riders and spectators. Attendance at the premise of this year’s event was reduced to 15% to allow all guests to distance themselves socially. Thermal cameras at all entrances monitored guest temperatures and required masks. Cleaning protocols ensured regular cleaning of public spaces, and free betting through BET 1 / ST eliminated currency treatment.

The drug-free format for both the 2021 Pegasus World Cup Invitation and the Pegasus World Cup Invitation is in line with the standards of the International Federation of Equestrian Authorities (IFHA) and reflects the commitment that 1 / ST produced in April 2019 to eliminate Lasix in all stock-rated races in 2021.

As part of 1 / STMission to give priority to the care and safety of purebred horses before, during and after their careers, the Pegasus 2021 World Championship Invitation Series Pegasus recognized Alliance of pure races as a charitable partner chosen by one $ 50,000 dONATION

Continue with the Pegasus World Cup on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @PegasusWorldCup #PegasusWorldCup #RunWithUs.

