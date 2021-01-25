Taiwan will order 5,000 people over the COVID-19 hospital group





In an effort to contain a rare bunch of COVID-19 case-related households linked to a hospital, the Taiwanese government has said it will quarantine over 5,000 people to contain the spread. Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung said the government would increase the number of people who had to quarantine at home for 14 days who may have had contact with infected patients from the hospital group. He put the number at about 5,000 people, compared to about 1,300 who are currently in quarantine. The government has been testing all those who have been quarantined and has announced new cases of coronavirus among them as they are confirmed. While the 15 people infected so far in the hospital in the northern city of Taoyuan are small compared to many other parts of the world, it has angered the government, which has canceled many large-scale events related to the Lunar New Year. upcoming. While Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to early and effective prevention, with the vast majority of 890 imported cases of infections, as of January 12 it is dealing with a small number of home transmissions to a hospital. The country has a sophisticated system to track those who have been in contact with confirmed cases and an electronic monitoring network to ensure those in quarantine stay at home. Despite the new infections, Taiwan has only 95 active cases being treated in hospital. The government holds press conferences to announce the details of each new infection. (With Reuters inputs)

