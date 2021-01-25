In a Powerful Video, Nepal Hikers Take Final Steps Together at K2 Summit





“No individual agenda, no individual greed, only solidarity and the Nepalese Team Flag.” New Delhi: Nirmal Purja made a promise earlier this month: It will be the Nepalese Mountaineering community that completes what is considered one of the most daring mountaineering feats – reaching the top of Mount K2 in winter. On January 16, he was part of one of two Nepalese teams that converged just 10 meters in front of the 28,251-meter mountain peak. From then on, there was no individual – only Nepal, the Nepalese national anthem and the Nepali national flag – as the team achieved the unthinkable. “No individual agenda, no individual greed but only solidarity and joint strength of the Nepalese Team Flag with a common vision,” Mr Purja, a former elite British Army soldier of Nepalese descent, posted on Twitter and Instagram , distributing a video of the last leg of their climb. Brother to brother, shoulder to shoulder, we walked together to the top while singing the national anthem of Nepal. We all stopped about 10 million before we reached the top to gather and take the final steps together as a team to mark this historic achievement. 1/4 # K2 winterpic.twitter.com/P2kCwRy1Vn Nirmal Purja MBE (@nimsdai) January 24, 2021 Legendary Nepalese climbers for decades have helped those from other parts of the world achieve some mountaineering feats in the Himalayas. Rarely did they celebrate themselves. The combined team, Mr. The cigar, which runs from Nimsdai’s nail polish on social media, was part on January 16, made history in that sense. Earlier this month, he had said on social media that all 13 peaks above 8,000 meters had been climbed in the winter by the international mountaineering community and “it would be a great achievement for the Nepalese community to climb into history”. “I will not leave the base camp until the mission is fulfilled,” Mr Purja said. Referring to the achievement, old Nepalese journalist and writer Kanak Mani Dixit said he was sure nothing like that had happened in the annals of Himalayan mountaineering. I am convinced that nothing like this has happened in the annals of Himalayan mountaineering: a group of climbers stop away from the top of an 8000m + peak and move hand in hand to the top singing the national anthem. (Also fascinated to see the virgin pyramid of the K-2 summit in winter.) https://t.co/0ujcwkf4hE Kanak Mani Dixit (@KanakManiDixit) January 24, 2021 Climbing aside, the spirit of unity and brotherhood displayed in such a historic moment is what thrilled Mr. Dixit as well.







