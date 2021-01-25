In the first months of 2009, three priorities dominated former President Barack Obama’s legislative agenda to fix a shattered America. E para, a stunningly ambitious stimulus packages, slipped across the Capitol amid the Great Recession. Known as the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, it was an easy sell-off amid an economic collapse that gripped a nation.

The monstrous size of the package, however, left conservative Democrats wary of further expanding the government. With his thin-walled political capital, Obama was forced to choose between his last two legislative priorities: combating climate change and remodeling the health care system. While there was a chance his charisma would carry both, Obama had to put one before the other or risk losing each of them in a fierce political push. The decision of the new presidents would be consistent: Whichever priority came second was unlikely to win the support of the Conservative Democrats.

In a nutshell, Obama pursued his plan to redo American health care and the rest is history. Twelve years later, America still has 44th the presidents sign the healthcare package (bruised as it is) and has not yet taken bold legislative action on climate change. In fact, during the tenure of former President Trumps, our nation has fallen dangerously in terms of climate after Obama’s executive actions were unofficially repealed.

President Joe Biden, like his former boss, is inheriting a broken nation. The recently inaugurated leader is prioritizing his agenda and drafting his legislative strategy. Like Obama, Biden has the sole privilege of choosing which of his many legislative priorities to pursue first with limited political capital. Biden, with a narrow majority in Congress that works, can only have one shot in Congress, and he must make it worthwhile. He must carefully formulate his list of legislative tasks, knowing that each item in it will become more difficult to achieve. Therefore, Biden has to put everything else on hold and give high billing an ambitious package of institutional reforms.

Thankfully, Biden, like Obama did, receives a legislative payment he will provide for a package seeking to end the COVID-19 pandemic. As the president has dictated, pandemic management and its economic consequences are first priority, second priority and third priority of his administration. With one new strain, highly infectious empowering the number of deaths and cases at the highest level since the onset of the pandemic, justifying the focus on anything else in the first 100 days would be impossible.

Reflecting the debate over the 2009 stimulus package, it is unlikely that even the most volatile Democrats will reject Bidens’ calls for action and competent pandemic management. Centrist Democrat (and most troubling member of Chuck Schumers parliamentary group) Joe Manchin of West Virginia has gone so far as to suggest that he will hold his vote on any other legislation until the pandemic is controlled. With his toughest congressional allies already online, Biden will get his favorite COVID management package without having to use a lot of political capital.

Bidens’s second priority, which he will pay out of pocket, remains an open question. The agenda of the presidents, which reads like a nearly complete change of US government, includes a public purchase for Medicare, comprehensive police reform and a minimum wage increase among other long-awaited changes: A box of chocolates from which Democrats will are tempted to choose certain policy goals.

But Biden, like Obama before him, must choose one to go after first, and unfortunately for progressives hoping to push for monumental change, history has forced Biden: to defend the integrity of our democracy, he must leave aggressive changes to policy at the table in favor of institutional reforms for the federal government. As the battle for the soul of the nation continues, Biden must assert that the beating heart of the United States is neither our broad Federal Code nor our social programs, but the democratic institutions for which Trumpism has abused for four years.

The threat to these institutions will not disappear with the overthrow of Trumps, there will be another Trump. The Republican Party, after shedding the clothes of their sheep, has fully embraced Trump’s evil policy and will name another of his races. Trump just came inside 45,000 presidency votes, and a more offensive politician can certainly close that gap in 2024. To ensure our democracy, institutional reforms must come this year and they must come first.

Trump’s embarrassing era has revealed cracks in our government that desperately need to be filled. Traditionally, these gaps have been filled with cardboard cutting rates of laws that stand solely on the integrity of those who refuse to wait for them. Trump did not have such integrity: He violated independence of integrated federal agencies, refused to keep daily (or even semi-regular) press briefings and failed to admit his defeat, breaking a tradition that goes back to the elections of 1800. Not even the holiness of the Post was safe from Trumps uncontrollable anger.

Biden must work with Congress to record what was once the norm in the law: a protracted gun relationship between the Oval Office and the Department of Justice, the daily maintenance of White House press releases, and reduced executive authority during the lame period of the lame. These are just a few examples of how to reinforce the soft points in our democracy that Trump tried to exploit. Still, there are countless other ways to destabilize the American state that Trump did not pursue; a federal working group should be assigned to find and recommend how to close these holes.

Extensive changes to the law on representation, voting and elections should also be on the table. Extending citizenship in DC and Puerto Rico (if they accept) would add up nearly four million full participants to expand and strengthen our democracy, and passing John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would ensure democracy for all by rebuilding federal observers to monitor state election practices for the first time since 2013. Setting Election Day as a federal holiday, an even simpler change, would mean a massive increase of access to the ballot box. These changes would have a major impact and should be high on Bidens ‘legislative agenda following Trumps’ four-year crackdown on electoral institutions.

Under appropriate circumstances, it may also be appropriate to push for ambitious constitutional reforms, such as the limitation of power and the relinquishment of power by presidents, as well as the reversal of shameful decisions of the Supreme Court in United Citizens. If the language of these reforms is carefully considered, reform-minded Republicans who promise to help heal the nation could even be thrown on board.

Once these issues are addressed, provided Biden still has political capital, he can pursue his idealistic agenda of expanding the social program and policy changes. Pas Bidens transitional the presidency, and with our assured democracy, we can review these goals. If, however, we turn to another figure with a Trump contempt for democracy in 2024 and allow them to wreak havoc on our institutions again, we may never have the chance.