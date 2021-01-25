Launch of PUBG Mobile India: Important Government Release Notice | Check out the reason for BIG Trouble here





Launch of PUBG Mobile India: After the Indian government banned PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the PUBG Mobile game and 118 other Chinese apps last year due to national security concerns and anti-China sentiment in the country, since then, you should all have heard a lot of gossip about the game reappearing and may reappear in March 2021. PUBG Mobile itself has made some announcements in the recent past. The news may not be good at all for PUBG Mobile players. However, a new development is said to be coming from the Government and this may disappoint many players and fans of PUBG games across the country. As PUBG Mobile prepares to restart in India, a new report from the PTI news agency suggests that the Indian Government has stated that the ban on TikTok and all hundreds of other banned or related Chinese applications will continue. remains banned in the near future The report made it clear that banned Chinese applications including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite will not be available in India any time soon, bgr.in reported. Watch Zee Business TV Live Stream Below: According to the PTI report, the notice was issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT after reviewing the responses of the blocked applications. The government had blocked 59 Chinese applications in June and 118 other applications, including PUBG mobile games, in September. The main reason for banning PUBG Mobile India and other Chinese applications was that they posed a threat to India’s sovereignty and security. The Ministry of Information Technology had blocked applications under Article 69A of the Information Technology Act after learning that the applications are involved in activities that undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity, India’s defense, state security and public order. Since the ban, PUBG Mobile India has tried to stay relevant with some harassment published during the Diwali period. PUBG Corporation has consistently claimed that it was committed to providing a secure gaming environment and the records of all Indian players will be stored securely. Meanwhile, rival PUBG Mobile India, the Scared and United Guards or FAU-G is set to launch in India tomorrow, January 26th. Earlier this month, the official title track for the next FAU-G indigenous match began. The multiplayer game was first announced by movie star Akshay Kumar soon after the most popular PUBG Mobile game was banned in India. So what is the loss of PUBG Mobile, it is about to be a huge profit for the Fau-G app.







