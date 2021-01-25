Mexican president tests positive for COVID-19, mild symptoms





“I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19,” he wrote on Twitter. The symptoms are mild, but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward. Jos Luis Aloma Zegarra, Mexican director of epidemiology, said 67-year-old Lpez Obrador had a mild case of COVID-19 and was isolating himself at home. The Mexican president wrote that while recovering Secretary of the Interior Olga Snchez Cordero would take up his duties at his daily news conferences, in which he usually speaks for two hours without a break every day of the week. Despite his age and high blood pressure, Lpez Obrador has not received a vaccine even though Mexico has already received a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech. He has said health workers would be the first to take them. According to the government plan, people over the age of 60 will start being vaccinated in February. Lpez Obrador has rarely been seen wearing a mask and has continued to maintain a busy travel schedule by taking commercial flights. He has also resisted shutting down the economy, noting the devastating effect it would have on so many Mexicans living day to day, despite the country recording nearly 150,000 COVID-19 deaths and more than 1.7 million infections. A new wave of infections has pushed the health system of the country’s capital close to saturation. At the beginning of the pandemic, when asked how he was defending Mexico, Lpez Obrador removed two religious amulets from his wallet and proudly showed them to him. The protective shield is Get away from me, Satan, said Lpez Obrador, reading the inscription on the amulet, Stop, enemy, because the Heart of Jesus is with me. In November, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, urged Mexican leaders to be serious about the coronavirus and set examples for its citizens, saying Mexico is in bad shape with the pandemic. He did not name Lpez Obrador, but said: We would like Mexico to be very serious. We have said it in general, wearing a mask is important, hygiene is important and physical distancing is important and we expect leaders to be role models, he added. At the start of the pandemic, Lpez Obrador was criticized for still relying on crowds and giving hugs. The everlasting campaigner, Lpez Obradors style of politics has always been very personal and personal. As the pandemic grew, he began to limit his participation in events and maintain his distance from supporters. But on Friday, Lpez Obrador posted a photo of himself, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, a translator and former chief of staff Alfonso Romo, all gathered around a table for a phone call with US President Joe Biden. No one wore masks; the foreign relations department did not answer questions about whether Ebrard was tested. Lpez Obradors’ announcement came shortly after news broke that he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday about receiving doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. Mexico’s Secretary of State Marcelo Ebrard said via Twitter the two leaders will talk about bilateral relations and the supply of vaccine doses. The vaccine has not been approved for use in Mexico, but the government is desperate to fill supply gaps for the Pfizer vaccine. In addition to Lpez Obrador, other Latin American leaders who have tested positive for the coronavirus are Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Guatemalan Alejandro Giammattei, Honduran Juan Orlando Hernndez and Bolivian interim President Jeanine nz. All are healed. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos