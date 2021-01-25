International
Biden restores COVID travel restrictions in US, adds South Africa | Coronavirus pandemic news
The new US president is taking a more aggressive approach to COVID-19 with more than 25 million Americans now confirmed with the virus.
US President Joe Biden will reinstate a ban on most non-US citizens entering the country, including people from Brazil and the UK where new, more transmissible variants of the coronavirus have appeared in recent months and will add South Africa to the limited list, according to public health officials.
We are adding South Africa to the limited list because of the disturbing variant that has already spread beyond South Africa, said Dr Anne Schuchat, Deputy Director General of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in an interview with Reuters of news.
Arrivals from Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders will also be banned.
She added that the CDC was putting in place this package of measures to protect Americans and also to reduce the risk of spreading these variants and worsening the current pandemic.
The move overturns a recent decision by former President Donald Trump that restrictions in Brazil and Europe be lifted from January 26 when new testing requirements will also take effect.
Biden, who took office Wednesday, is taking an aggressive approach to fighting the spread of the virus after Trump refused mandates required by health agencies and downplayed the severity of the pandemic. More than 25 million people in the United States are now confirmed with COVID-19, about a quarter of the world’s total infections.
The South African variant, also known as the 501Y V2 variant, is 50 percent more contagious and has been detected in at least 20 countries.
The South African variant has not yet been found in the US, but at least 20 US states have discovered a variant in the UK known as B117, which is also significantly more transmissible. While current vaccines seem effective against mutations in the UK, there are concerns that the South African variant may be more resistant.
Mask up
The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rochelle Walensky will sign a special order Monday requiring masks in all forms of public transport including taxis and vehicles for all passengers aged two and over, they said. officials. The new requirements are set to take effect in the coming days, they said, and the masks can be removed for short periods while eating or drinking.
The new CDC rules will now take effect on Tuesday requiring all international air travelers over the age of two to submit a negative coronavirus test taken within three calendar days of travel or a COVID-19 recovery test to enter in the US
The CDC will not consider, as it said on January 12, granting the temporary removal of airlines to exclude some passengers from countries with limited testing capacity, but humanitarian exemptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
CDC officials noted 120 countries currently have mandatory COVID-19 testing requirements for international travel.
Under the order, international immigrants will need to self-quarantine for seven days and consider taking a new COVID-19 test within three to five days of returning to the US
With the pandemic worsening and the emergence of these more contagious variants it is not the time to lift restrictions on international travel, Schuchat said.
CDC officials have also discussed the possibility of adding these testing requirements to domestic flights, but have made no decision.
Restrictions banning most visitors from Europe have been in place since mid-March, while the ban on Brazilian entry was imposed in May. The restriction, along with those of South Africa, means that most people who are not US citizens and have been to one of those countries within the last 14 days will not be able to travel to the US
Permanent residents and family members, and some other non-U.S. citizens, are allowed to return home as ordered.
Under Trump, CDC pressure to mandate masks in transit stalled and the agency instead issued only strong recommendations for the use of masks.
