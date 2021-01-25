Want a home bar? You will now need a license to keep alcoholic beverages at home

If you are someone who likes to maintain a personal bar or you like to have the whole variety of drinks in your home in Uttar Pradesh, then you may need to get a license mandated by the state government.

According to the revised excise guidelines in Uttar Pradesh, a person will need to obtain a license to purchase, transport or hold possession of alcoholic beverages beyond the set retail limit.

“Under the new state excise policy, for personal use, individuals will need to obtain a license to purchase, transport or hold possession of alcoholic beverages beyond the set retail limit,” the revised excise policy states. in Uttar Pradesh.

The government has set the limit for the purchase, transport or private possession of alcoholic beverages at only 6 liters of alcohol per person. In order to consume more alcoholic beverages than this, the procurement of the license by the Excise Department has become mandatory.

You will have to pay Rs 12,000 per year and a security deposit of Rs 51,000 for the maintenance of a private home bar and the holding of beverages in excess of the personal consumption limit.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has increased license fees for retailers by 7.5 per cent which is expected to raise the price for foreign produced Indian alcohol (IMFL). A 750 ml bottle will cost more than 20 to 40, depending on the brand.

To encourage low-alcohol beverages, the new policy has reduced the excise tax on beer. The government has also exempted the excise tax for five years for those who make wine domestically with locally produced fruit.

Decisions by the UP government have been taken to cover excise revenue losses incurred during the blockade caused by Covid.