New fears about the COVID variant in the UK – Latest news, sports, weather, traffic and the best of NY





Weather in New York: 11pm forecastCBS2’s Vanessa Murdock has what you need to know to start the new work week, including the possibility of some snow on Monday evening. 1 hour ago

The Long Island woman glows light in times of darkness on the pianoCBS2’s Lisa Rozner has more on 88-year-old Peggy Kramer of Floral Park. 1 hour ago

Receiving, Submitting Plan for NYC Restaurant WeekLocal business owners hope the public will be enthusiastic about the annual event, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Hazel Sanchez reports on CBS2. 2 hours ago

The Biden administration is likely to impose travel restrictions on COVIDCBS2’s Nancy Chen has the details. 2 hours ago

2 officers taken to hospital after shooting involving police in QueensCBS2’s Cory James has the key details. 2 hours ago

Weather in New York: 21:00 forecastCBS2’s Vanessa Murdock is calling for winter weather Monday night through Tuesday. 4 hours ago

Are you ready for NYC restaurant week?CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez has more of an annual tradition that will look very different this year. 4 hours ago

LOOK: Man can and does rob in Chinese neighborhoodsCBS2’s Ali Bauman has more to say about the NYPD investigation. 4 hours ago

Teen packs wanted in queen park robbery seriesCBS2’s Dave Carlin has the latest crime and search information. 4 hours ago

Cops searching for BB gun vandals in Long IslandAffected cities include Selden and Port Jefferson Station. Reports Cory James and CBS2. 4 hours ago

Illegal nightclub destroyed in QueensCBS2’s Ali Bauman has the story. 4 hours ago

Senator Schumer explains What COVID facilitation could mean for the three-state areaAli Bauman of CBS2 has the details. 4 hours ago

New fears about the COVID variant in the UKDr. Anthony Fauci is calling for inoculating as many Americans as possible. Reports Nancy Chen of CBS2. 5 hours ago

4 people wanted after unmarked NYPD cruiser found on Cinder blocks in BronxThe NYPD released a surveillance video of the suspects believed to be linked to a stolen police cruiser that was discovered in gravel blocks in the Bronx. 15 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Urges New Yorkers to Take COVID ShotsThe governor made a point by urging New York black instigators to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Surveys show that Black Americans are among the most willing to receive the vaccine, despite higher death rates from COVID-19 than white Americans. Reported by Christina Fan and CBS2. 17 hours ago

New York Weather: Sunday Morning Update with 1/24 of CBS2John Elliott has the latest Tri-State Zone forecast on CBS2 News This Morning. 17 hours ago

Weather in New York: CBS2 1/23 Night forecast at 11:00CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock has the weather forecast for Jan. 23 at 11 p.m. 1 day ago

Larry King dies at the age of 87Legendary TV talk show host Larry King has died at the age of 87; CBS Sunday Morning reports Lee Cowan. 1 day ago

Harlem communities to show support for the attacked woman outside the liquor storeThe search continues for the men who attacked a woman after she told one of them that she did not want him to buy her a bottle of wine. On Saturday, the woman received support from her community, calling for justice; Reports Cory James and CBS2. 1 day ago

1 Arrest After 904 Propane Tanks Found In Brooklyn WarehouseA man is under arrest after firefighters found more than 900 propane tanks at a warehouse in Brooklyn. 1 day ago

Two Mega Millions Tickets $ 1M Sold in New York CityTickets for the $ 1 billion Mega Millions prize sold out in Michigan, but Friday night lottery had some of the smallest prize winners in our area. 1 day ago

Weather in New York: CBS2 1/23 evening forecast at 9:00 p.m.CBS2 Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for January 23 at 9 p.m. 1 day ago

Some patients in New Jersey get the second modern shotNearly a month after the Moderna vaccine was released, some of the first patients in New Jersey were able to take their second doses on Saturday; Reported by Christina Fan and CBS2. 1 day ago

Food aid worker speaks, shot by a missing bullet in the upper westA man who was shot by a missing bullet in the Upper West Side in December while feeding food to a nonprofit is talking about his heartbreak and his family fighting; Reported by Jenna DeAngelis and CBS2. 1 day ago

