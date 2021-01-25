Republic Day 2021: What to expect before this year’s parade | India News

Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent to participate

Armed Forces contingent tests in Bangladesh before Republic Day. (Credit: PTI)

NEW DELHI: The celebrations of the 72nd Day of the Republic tomorrow will have some money and will also lose for the first time some ancient traditions. While the number of visitors, tables and parade participants will be significantly smaller this year, the highlights will be Rafale flypast, a foreign contingent and the first fighter pilot in India.This year, a 122-member contingent from the Bangladesh Armed Forces will be part of the Republic Day parade. They will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak War that led to the liberation and creation of Bangladesh. This is the first time a marching contingent from a neighboring country has been invited to take part in the parade. France has been the next country to show up a year ago. This will be the third time India will host a foreign contingent to take part in the parade after French troops in 2016 and UAE personnel in 2017.

IAF table to display India’s first female fighter pilot

Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth, who became one of the first three fighter pilots in 2019, will be part of the IAFs table containing mock-ups of a light fighter jet, a light combat helicopter and a loaded Sukhoi fighter jet with India Missiles to display Atmanirbhar Bharat air force capabilities. Ft Lt Kanth, who comes from Bihars Begusarai, is currently posted at an air base in Rajasthan, where she flies MiG-21 Bison aircraft.

Indian Air Force personnel rehearsals for Republic Day parade. (Credit: ANI)

Rafale Warriors fly on Rajpath

The main attraction of the parade will be the Rafale fighter jets doing a vertical charlie at the end of the flight. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will also feature a vintage Dakota aircraft, whose squadron had helped Indian troops rescue Srinagar from Pakistan-backed tribal militants in 1947 and also played a key role in the Bangladesh liberation war. In addition to the two Rafales, the Sukhoi-30s, MiG-29s, Apache and Chinook choppers will also grab visitors ’attention on Republic Day.

The Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft flies beyond Rajpath, Delhi. (Credit: TOI)

Ram Temple, Union Territory of Ladakh and Covid vaccines

The Ladakh painting, which is making its debut in the parade, will depict the iconic Thikse Monastery and the rich cultural heritage of the regions. The Uttar Pradesh plaque will feature a model of the future Ram temple. A picture of the Department of Biotechnology will show the domestic production of Covid vaccines showing India’s self-confidence in fighting the pandemic. A total of 32 17-state and UT roundtables, nine ministries and six from the defense wing will slide into the Rajpath.

Picture of the Ministry of Biotechnology during the full dress test in Rajpath, Delhi. (Credit: ANI)

CRPF to have its own picture

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will for the first time have its picture during the Republic Day parade. The table will present the CRPF combat capabilities in conflict zones. The picture is set to delight spectators with a display of panoramic four-eye night vision (NVG) glasses. Also known as the ‘king of night vision’, NVGs are a war tool similar to those used by the US Navy SHENAT in their operation to eliminate Osama Bin Laden. The glasses provide a 120 degree vision.

Republic Day dress rehearsal in Bangalore, (Credit: TOI)

Andaman & Nicobar Islands Troops to attend for the first time

For the first time, a contingent from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands will take part in the Republic Day parade on the mainland. Over 95 percent of the staff in the contingent will be locals belonging to different tribes. The contingent consisted of 96 personnel, 2 KPS and one officer. The unit is part of the Madras Regiment, whose main purpose is to create a powerful intelligence in the area as people are from tribes and fishing communities that have a reception on their islands.

Jawans during full dress rehearsal, Delhi. (Credit: ANI)

The first time there will be no main guest

For the first time in more than five decades, there will be no major guest chairing the Republic Day parade. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was scheduled to be the main guest, however, weeks before the celebrations of Republic Day 72, the British leader canceled his visit to India citing the new blockade in England and the rapid spread of the type of ri Covid.

Popular artists from Tamil Nadu sit in front of a full dress rehearsal, Chennai. (Credit: AFP)

No participation of military veterans

There will be no participation of military veterans in the 72nd Republic Day parade due to Covid-19 restrictions. The contingent of military veterans contains the heroes of India in their years of progress and commemorates their commitment and sacrifices made for the country.

Tamil Nadut folk dance artists rehearse in Chennai. (Credit: AFP)

The parade route was shortened

The parade route has been shortened to the National Stadium (C-Hexagon of India Gate), unlike previous years when it was up to Red Fort.

The dog team participates in the dress rehearsal, Bangalore. (Credit: Bangalore)

No stunts, no Galatian prizes

Due to Covid-19 safety standards, tricks that challenge gravity by men loaded with motorcycles, a major attraction for the crowd during Republic Day celebrations in Rajpath, will be missing this year. In addition, the parade of galaxy prizes and children who have won bravery awards will also not be there at the 72nd Republic Day event, due to social distance, they said.

Tamil Nadu Police Cadets rehearse for the Republic Day Parade in Chennai. (Credit: AFP)

Fewer participants, smaller audience

This year, the number of participants in Republic Day cultural programs has been reduced from over 600 to just 401 this year, to avoid overcrowding and to follow social distance norms in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The size of the marching contingents has been reduced from 144 regular to 96. The size of the spectator has also been reduced to 25,000 from 1.5 lakh. The mask has become mandatory for all staff marching in rows.

Preparations for the upcoming Republic Day parade are taking place in Rajpath, Delhi. (Credit: TOI)

Hundreds of deserving students in the Prime Minister’s Box

At least 100 deserving students from schools and colleges will have a chance to see the Republic Day parade from the Prime Minister’s box on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Education. Students will also interact with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ after the parade. According to a ministry official, 100 students have been selected for the purpose – 50 from schools and 50 from higher education institutions. Last year, a total of 105 executives from CBSE and universities across the country had a chance to see the 71st Republic Day Parade from the Prime Minister’s box.

(With contributions from agencies)