Coronavirus live news: closed city in China faces food shortages; global cases close to 100m | World news

Opposition parties in Chad have accused the government of using the blockade to interfere in the election campaign ahead of the presidential vote scheduled for April.
President Idriss Dby, who took power in 1990, began his campaign rallies before the masses entered, visiting most major cities outside NDjamena.
He held his rallies and closed the city to stop us from doing the same, says Yacine Sakin, a member of the Reformist party, part of an opposition coalition aiming to field a candidate in the election.
South Korea, which is expected to start its vaccination program in the coming months, aims to inoculate 70% of its inoculated population by September, according to Yonap News Agency.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced a series of core tasks for this year, including providing free Covid-19 vaccines to all citizens to form herd immunity by November.
The government has already provided Covi-19 vaccines to inoculate 56 million people under the World Health Organization the global Covax project vaccine and separate contracts with four foreign drug firms.
zimbabweCovid deaths have passed 1,000 as the country struggles to contain an increase in infections that has taken the lives of three government ministers in the last 10 days, Reuters reports.
There are fears that South Africa’s most contagious variant of the virus came to the country when thousands of Zimbabweans, living in neighboring countries, returned home for the December holidays.
Zimbabwe has recorded a total of 31,320 coronavirus cases and 1,005 deaths. More than half of these have been reported since the beginning of this year, data released late Sunday showed.
The recovery rate dropped to 71% from 82% on January 1st.
Even before the pandemic broke out, the Zimbabwean health care system was facing collapse with workers often going on strike to demand better wages and hospitals facing shortages of medicines and equipment.
Teams of doctors say hospitals are rapidly filling up with Covid patients and that there is an increase in the number of infected people dying at home, unable to afford the high fees charged by hospitals.
Seeking to reassure concerned citizens, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said in a national speech Saturday that health experts were evaluating different vaccines and would soon recommend to the government which pictures to buy.
Front health workers who complain that they do not have adequate protective clothing would be the first to receive the vaccine, Mnangagwa said.
Earlier this month, Zimbabwe extended a nationwide curfew, banned rallies, closed its land borders and ordered non-core businesses closed for a month in a bid to stem the rise of coronavirus infections. The government said it was ready to introduce stronger measures if necessary.
Japan is likely to achieve herd immunity to Covid through mass inoculations just months after the planned Tokyo Olympics, according to a London-based forecaster, reports Reuters.
This would be a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga who has pledged to have plenty of vaccines for the population by mid-2021, as he pursues many major economies in starting inoculations.
Rasmus Bech Hansen, founder of the British research firm Airfinity, said:
Japan seems to be quite late in the game. They depend on importing many (vaccines) from the US And at the moment, it does not seem very likely that they will get very large quantities, for example, the Pfizer vaccine.
There are simply not enough vaccines for all the countries with which Pfizer made deals. America needs 100 million more Pfizer vaccines to be on the safe side to achieve their goals, and many of those 100 million will come from the Japanese batch.
Hansen said Japan would not reach a 75% inoculation rate, a benchmark for herd immunity, until about October, about two months after the Summer Games closed.
Japan has arranged to buy 314 million doses from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, and that would be more than enough for its population of 126 million.
But problems observed in distributing vaccines elsewhere raise suspicions that Japan will receive those supplies on time.
Taro Kono, head of Japan’s vaccine program, said last week he would start the first shootings in February, starting with 10,000 medical workers, but he backed down on a goal of securing sufficient supplies of vaccines by June .
Japan is particularly vulnerable because its initial inoculation plan depends on doses of Pfizer, which risk being taken back by U.S. authorities to fight the pandemic there.
This is from me, Helen Sullivan, for today. Thank you for following my colleagues in London I will bring you the latest for the coming hours.
Warren Murray
Hello, Warren Murray placing the news immediately to deliver your morning briefing:
Boris Johnson is facing growing pressure from cabinet ministers and scientists to demand that all newcomers, including British citizens, quarantine their spending at government-supervised hotels. Anyone slipping could be a new mutant strain, hence the need for blanket measures, a Home Office source said. The prime minister reportedly favors only placing people from high-risk countries in the hotel quarantine, putting him at odds with Priti Patel, the interior secretary and others in the cabinet who favor a stricter approach. Travelers in Britain are already required to self-isolate themselves for 10 days, or five with a negative test, but enforcement has been inadequate. Separately there are Tory MPs who are calling for Englands schools to reopen as soon as possible, but ministers who are concerned about infection rates refuse to make students able to return even after the Easter holidays :
In case you missed this earlier: some residents in Tonghua, a city of about 2 million in the northeastern province of Jilin which has been closed since January 18, complained on social media that the blockade had left them without food and medicine , prompting an apology from local officials.
We will do our best to improve distribution capacity and supplement the supply of materials to citizens, said Jiang Haiyan, Tonghua deputy mayor, at a news conference on Sunday.
Efforts to fight the blast had caused a manpower shortage, she added.
Dutch protests against the road ban cause clashes with police, robberies
Protests against a curfew to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the Netherlands degenerated into clashes with police and looting in cities across the country on Sunday, authorities and reports said.
AFP: Police used water cannons and dogs in Amsterdam, public television NOS reported, as hundreds gathered to protest the curfew which is expected to last until February 10 and is the first place since World War II.
In the southern city of Eindhoven, police opened tear gas to disperse a crowd of several hundred, regional television Omroep Brabant reported. At least 30 people were arrested there, according to police.
A number of vehicles were set on fire and businesses at Eindhovens Central Train Station were also looted, media reports said.
Violators between 9pm and 4:30am, which Prime Minister Mark Rutte says is needed to reduce the number of cases, face a fine of $ 95 ($ 115).
Exceptions are possible, especially for people returning from funerals or those who have to work, but provided they present a certificate.
The travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand is suspended for 72 hours
Mostafa Rachwani
Among the concerns, the only case of community transmission in New Zealand is of the South African variant, Australian Federal Minister of Health Greg Hunt has announced that the Australian government will suspend the travel bubble with New Zealand for 72 hours .
