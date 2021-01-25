International
Delhi: Fire reported in Yusuf Sarai, Meera Bagh; injured in hospital
One of the fires broke out in a fourth-floor apartment, an office of property dealers. The other was caused by the explosion of two cylinders on the second floor of the Gandhi guest house in Yusuf Sarai
PUBLISHED N ON 25 Jan, 2021 09:50 AM
Two fire incidents, one of them caused by a cylinder explosion, were reported from two areas in Delhi between 1am and 8am on Monday, fire department officials said. The cylinder blast was on the second floor of a south Delhi guest house Yusuf Sarai.
Two people were rescued by firefighters from a burning building outside Delhis Meera Bagh near Paschim Vihar. They suffered burns and were admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment, said Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg.
According to Garg, the fire control room received a call at 1.05 for a fire in a building at Nagar State Bank in Meera Bagh. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire was in the fourth-floor apartment, an office of property dealers. Two people were trapped in the apartment. They were rescued and transferred to Safdarjung Hospital, the fire chief said.
The two rescued men, identified as Desh Raj, 68, and Neeraj, 44, suffered burns of 50% and 10%, respectively. It was not immediately known if the two were wealthy traders.
In the second incident, two cylinders exploded on the second floor of Gandhi’s guest house in Yusuf Sarai around 8am. No one was injured in the blast or blaze. Three fire tenders were sent to put out the flames, Garg said.
Deputy Police Commissioner (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said the guest house is named after its owner, Monu Gupta. The guest house is on the ground floor while the owner lives on it, DCP said.
The explosion of the cylinder was in the house of the owners and not in the house of friends. No casualties were reported. The fire was controlled by firefighters, said DCP Singh.
