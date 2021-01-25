Companies are giving up on the United States and big bets on China





Foreign direct investment in the US fell 49% to $ 134 billion last year, according to a report released Sunday by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. In contrast, foreign direct investment in China increased by 4% to $ 163 billion in 2020.

2020 marked the first year in history that foreign direct investment in China exceeded that of the US, according to the UN. China is now the world’s largest recipient of foreign company investment.

Although Covid-19 was a major factor in the decline in foreign direct investment in the US – and most countries in the world – the decline in US investment by foreign companies began long before the pandemic.

After reaching a height of $ 440 billion in 2015, according to the US Department of Commerce, foreign investment in the US has been in a sharp decline. Former President Donald Trump’s trade policies, to go it alone, hurt foreign investment – especially from China, which represented the biggest drop in US investment in recent years. Growing economic uncertainty across the globe also contributed to the decline.

Last year, the decline in foreign direct investment in the US was most pronounced in wholesale trade, financial services and manufacturing, the report said. International mergers and acquisitions, as well as sales of US assets to foreign investors, fell 41%. Meanwhile, China’s explosive economic growth – and rapid recovery from the pandemic – helped boost foreign investment there. China’s economy grew 2.3% last year, when most of the world’s major economies shrank. The country implemented strict blockades and population-tracking policies aimed at containing the virus and set aside hundreds of billions of dollars for major infrastructure projects to boost economic growth. China’s ability to control virus spread “helped stabilize investment after early blockade” marked report Foreign direct investment in India has risen similarly, from less than $ 25 billion in 2014 – before Prime Minister Narendra Modi took power – to $ 57 billion last year, according to the UN report. Much of this growth was driven by policies that enabled global brands such as Ikea and Uniqlo to open stores, as well as Modi’s “Make in India” signature campaign to boost the country’s productive base. This helped India’s foreign direct investment grow 13% last year. Most economies were not so lucky. Foreign direct investment in the UK and Italy fell by almost 100%. Russia’s foreign direct investment fell 96%, Germany sank by 61% and Brazil sank by 50%. Australia, France, Canada and Indonesia – all among the top recipients of foreign direct investment in 2019 – also fell in double digits. Overall, foreign direct investment fell 42% last year to its lowest level since the 1990s – and 30% below the lowest level reached during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis. The attractiveness of the United States as a safe and strong place for foreign companies to invest has been one of the most powerful driving forces behind America’s economic growth over the past decades. But the UN said circumstances barring the flow of foreign direct investment to the US and other countries would remain in place this year. “The effects of the investment pandemic will last,” said James Jean, UNCTAD’s director of investment, in a statement. “Investors are likely to remain cautious in committing capital to new manufacturing assets overseas.”

