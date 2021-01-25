Strong winds destroy homes, relocate thousands to Mozambique – agencies





JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Strong winds and heavy rains destroyed thousands of buildings, destroyed crops and displaced nearly 7,000 people in Mozambique over the weekend, officials said in their first detailed report on the disaster. Aerial view of the flood after Tropical Cyclone Eloise, in Beira, Mozambique January 22, 2021 in this image taken from social media. Photo taken on January 22, 2021. Courtesy of Mercy Air through REUTERS Tropical Cyclone Eloise hit Mozambique’s coastal province of Sofala on Saturday morning before weakening and heading inland to rain in Zimbabwe, eSwatini – formerly known as Swaziland – and South Africa. Authorities initially said Eloise had caused minor damage only in the Mozambican port city of Beira but that it was too early to assess the full extent of the damage in the rest of the region. On Sunday, Mozambique National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD) said investigations had shown that Eloise had injured 12 people and displaced 6,859. The regions of Buzi district were hit particularly hard with wind speeds of up to 150 km / h. Families are in urgent need of essential supplies such as food, water, blankets and shelter, said Marcia Penicela, project manager at ActionAid Mozambique, speaking from Beira. With large flood waters and power lines in Buzi, the challenge now will be to reach the most needy people, she added. Eloise had destroyed 136,755 acres of crops, destroyed nine schools and damaged about 17 other schools and 11 hospitals, INGD said in a statement. It had completely destroyed 1,069 homes, partially destroyed 3,343 and flooded another 1,500, the agency added. Eloise was later weakened and degraded into a tropical storm, according to the World Meteorological Organization. On Sunday it moved from Zimbabwe to pour heavy rain in some areas of South Africa in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Kwa-Zulu Natal provinces, authorities there said. eSwatini was also experiencing rain. So far the highest amount we have recorded is somewhere between 115-128 mm of rainfall in Limpopo, especially in the northeast, Puseletso Mofokeng, a senior forecaster at the South African Weather Service, told Reuters. The floods had hit the low ground of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, and winds had blown the roofs of houses and knocked down trees, blocking roads, he said. Some parts of those provinces are likely to see another 100 mm of rain tonight and more rain is expected on Monday, he added. Heavy rains were also recorded in the eastern and southeastern parts of Zimbabwe on Saturday, filling most of the dams and flooding several rivers. At least three people were taken away when they tried to cross flooded rivers in eastern Zimbabwe, authorities said. Reporting by Nqobile Dludla in Johannesburg and Manuel Mucari in Maputo; Additional reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Edited by Andrew Heavens

