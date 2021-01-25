International
Possible expulsion of man from Bronx despite Bidens moratorium sparks confusion – NBC New York
A 27-year-old Bronx man who has lived in the US since he was 7 years old was set to be deported from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement immediately on Monday, despite President Joe Biden’s executive order banning all deportations.
Javier Castillo Maradiaga’s family and lawyers, including Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres, say the ICE would break the law if the agency sends him to Honduras. In a letter to ICE Interim Director Tae Johnson, Torres said Maradiaga is entitled to protection from deportation under the Childhood Achievement Delayed Action Program (DACA).
“I’m just shocked that we’re asking if he’s going to be deported because there ‘s a clear moratorium on deportation,” Torres said in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday.
Maradiaga was first ordered deported at the age of 9, according to Rebecca Press, the UnLocal Legal Director representing Maradiaga. The Press says Maradiaga’s parents lived legally in the US under Temporary Protected Status and his siblings are DACA recipients.
Maradiaga himself had also applied for DACA, but his claim expired in 2019 and he was subsequently arrested by the NYPD for a breach that was dismissed, according to the Press. He was subsequently handed over to ICE and has since been under agency arrest.
The Supreme Court ruling that protected the dreamers was just the latest turning point in a long battle for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. But how did the DACA program start in the first place? And what happens next? Emily Tisch Sussman, legal expert and host of the Your Play Primary Playlist podcast, spoils it.
As of late Sunday, the Press said she had been told by Homeland Security that Maradiaga was not in the manifesto to leave for his country of origin, but her client continued to be told he would be deported.
“There may be miscommunication, but when miscommunication has sincere consequences of life or death or devastating impact on the family, that miscommunication cannot be allowed to happen,” the Press said.
Torres added that he is not only concerned about the breaking of the president’s moratorium by ICE, but he is also concerned about the agency as a whole, saying there should be a top-down review.
“There are elements of extremism within the ICE that has been deeply radicalized at the hands of Donald Trump,” Torres said. “And even though Joe Biden is the president of the United States, I worry that the ICE remains royal to Donald Trump’s nativist ideology so the ICE cannot be trusted to the police themselves.”
In a plea to stop the deportation of her son, Alma Maradiaga, who is an essential worker, said her son does not deserve to be sent to a place where he has not been since he was a child.
“I ask you, how many of you would be okay not to give a hug to your child? If my son is deported tomorrow, it has been 14 months that I have not been able to give him a hug. For 14 months, “I have not been for 14 months, I can not hug my baby,” she told the crowd on Sunday. “It doesn’t matter how old he is, my son. I can’t sleep every night. And I wake up every day at 4:30 in the morning to try to give my community back what the community deserves.”
There are over 1 million immigrants who have lived in the US most of their lives after being brought here illegally as children. Over 600,000 of them have temporary permits to live in the US under DACA. Former President Barack Obama created that program administratively, and Biden wants to protect it by passing it into law.
Biden’s plan faced an immediate challenge from the state of Texas which on Friday moved to stop him from allowing a 100-day moratorium on evictions, bringing one of the first lawsuits against his new administration.
Texas claims the moratorium violates an agreement, signed in the declining weeks of the Trump presidency, that required the federal government to first begin changes to the implementation of post-state immigration.
