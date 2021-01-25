China is once again using massive construction to control the spread of the virus

An extensive quarantine center is more than 4,000 rooms being dumped in northern China in response to a Covid-19 blast in Shijiazhuang, a city of more than 10 million people in Hebei province.

Satellite images from the European Space Agency show dramatic changes over 10 days in an area where there was only flat land before construction began on 13 January.

Rows of prefabricated houses can be seen. The official People Daily newspaper said more than 600 rooms were ready by January 19th. Another 3600 will be added by the time of completion.

Construction workers and materials have been sent from across the country to help build the center, state media reported. Its common practice for China to mobilize resources across the country to deal with natural disasters and other crises.

Last year, two hospitals, Huoshenshan and Leishenshan, were built within days to treat Covid-19 patients in Wuhan City, where the coronavirus was first detected.

China has largely curbed the spread of the virus internally, but is battling outbreaks this winter in its cold north. The National Health Commission on Monday reported 145 new cases in the last 24-hour period, including 11 in Hubei province.

The quarantine center was set up to house people who have been in contact with Covid-19 patients. Each room, for one person only, is 18 square meters (190 square meters) and comes with a bed, a desk, an air conditioner, a television and Wi-Fi, the Chinese News Service reported.

It is located in Zhengding county, a suburban area north of Shijiazhuang. The city, the capital of Hebei, is about 260 kilometers (160 miles) southwest of Beijing.