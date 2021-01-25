Pakistani dissident Baloch buried amid high security :: WRAL.com





A Pakistani dissident and women’s rights activist who died in exile in Canada last month was brought home and rested in her village in southwestern Baluchistan province under tight security, activists said on Monday. Only the immediate family of 37-year-old Karima Baloch was allowed to attend her funeral Sunday in the village of Tump in Baluchistan. Her supporters claim that Pakistani troops had closed the village and prevented them from attending her funeral. Her remains were brought to Pakistan from Canada early Sunday. Balochs’s body was found Dec. 22 off the coast of Toronto, a place she loved and visited often, a day after she was reported missing. Toronto police have not treated her death as suspicious, although there were claims by her supporters that she was killed. A fierce critic of Pakistani spy agencies often accused of kidnapping activists in Baluchistan and elsewhere in Pakistan, she was granted asylum in Canada in 2016. Her death has raised suspicions among rights activists, who on Monday denounced authorities for keeping the funeral close to secrecy “It’s horrible to see how Karima Balochs’s body was treated,” said Mohsin Dawar, a lawmaker from the former Pakistani tribal region who campaigns for the Pashtun minority but, like Baloch, has also criticized Pakistani spy agencies. “It is not difficult to understand how this will deepen division and fuel separatism,” he wrote on Twitter. Is this the strategy to deal with the Baloch uprising, to sprinkle salt on Baloch’s wounds? “ There was no immediate comment from the government, but a video that appeared on social media shows the soldiers turning some mourners who are heard in sight saying they wanted to pay their last respects to Baloch. Outraged by the situation, a Baloch nationalist group, the Baloch Solidarity Committee issued a call for a one-day strike and full closure in Baluchistan on Monday. Her statement said Pakistani troops occupied Baloch’s coffin on his arrival from Canada and disrupted a move by her supporters to hold her funeral in Karachi, instead of taking her remains to her village of birth. Later Sunday, hundreds of Baluch activists gathered in Karachi, denouncing the government for not allowing Baloch’s funeral to be held in the city. They chanted anti-government slogans and demanded justice for Baloch, who they say was a voice of the Baloch people who remained silent. Activists insisted she did not die a natural death even though they offered no evidence to support their claims. Baluchistan has for years been the scene of a low-level uprising by small separatist and nationalist groups complaining of discrimination and demanding a fairer share of the resources and wealth of their provinces. Although there are also militant groups in Baluchistan organizing attacks on soldiers, separatists also often attack troops in the province, prompting authorities to detain suspects. Human rights activists often blame security forces for illegally detaining people. Such detainees are usually not charged and do not appear in court, which draws protests from their families and rights activists. ___ Associated Press writer Munir Ahmed in Islamabad contributed to this report.

