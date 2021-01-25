Vaccine passport plan for international students in Australia ‘premature’, says health expert | Australian University

An infectious disease expert has said plans to bring international students back to Australia with vaccine passports are premature and unlikely to begin this year.

On Monday, Education Minister Alan Tudge said digital vaccine certificates could allow international students to return to Australia without the need for a hotel quarantine.

The federal government planned to include vaccination status as part of a future passenger and Tudge digital card told the Sydney Morning Herald that, depending on the effectiveness and distribution of vaccines worldwide, this had the potential to be able to bring in more international students.

But Dr Sanjaya Senanayake, an infectious disease specialist from the Australian National University, said it was still unclear how long the vaccine’s immunity lasted and whether it stopped transmitting.

The prime minister, Scott Morrison, also told reporters Monday morning that linking the vaccination passport to the return of international students was somewhat premature.

It is not a silver bullet because there are still limitations on what these vaccines can do, he said.

Senanayake told the Guardian Australia that the three Oxford / AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are likely to reduce transmission, but it will take more than six months to know that.

We also do not know the duration of the immunity we receive from these vaccines, he said. We hope to have good immunity for a year or two, but you never know.

At this stage, we can not say whether the vaccine passport implies an immunity passport.

Senanayake said a separate vaccination would not be enough for students to bypass quarantine completely when they arrive in Australia, but it could be combined with alternative solutions such as custom accommodation or shortened isolation times.

I still see the need for a quarantine and testing program, even if you got the vaccine, but it could possibly be cut for people from low-risk countries like Taiwan and New Zealand, he said.

The ways around it can be, you have your vaccine passport and if you are from a low risk country, you go into quarantine for 14 days or seven days, a shorter time, and you get regular tests. Or for those people quarantine can be carried out in a university-type accommodation, instead of going to hotels, which can be considered.

Last week, Tudge also told the Australian that it would be very difficult for a significant number of students to return to Australia in 2021.

Asked about the potential to use digital vaccination cards to bring back students, Morrison said: It’s too early to say. I do not want to create any false expectations or false hopes there.

The Prime Minister also said that the priority of the governments was the return of Australians and said that hotel quarantine was the best system for quarantine, rather than special accommodation placements.

If you want to bring in at least 5,000 people to Australia per week, which

is what we had achieved, then the idea that you can build some kind of national camp camp that can house it, that’s not a practical way to achieve it, he said.

The advice was, and I think it was right and it was agreed by the states and territories, that the best and most effective and safest way to do it is to take advantage of the accommodation capacity located through the hotel quarantine system that there are used

Senanayake said the picture would be clearer after a year.

Maybe when the vaccines are over and six months later in Australia, we are heading towards a year of immunization and we see that people have sustained immunity and there is reduced transmission, that is another story. For now, it’s a bit premature.

Department of Health Secretary Brendan Murphy also said it would take time to know how effective the various vaccines were.

“These are the data we need to get from the world vaccination experience during what we call phase 4 data, real-time experience,” he told reporters.

It may happen that people will need extra doses of vaccines, maybe every year. These things are completely unknown at the moment.

I told the Prime Minister, I think about a year ago, I would not like to predict more than three months in advance with this pandemic. That still stands.